Sunderland vs West Brom: EFL Championship Preview, Gameweek 22, 2022

Jed Wallace, Okay Yokuslu, Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley celebrate the only goal of the game in West Bromwich Albion's win over QPR - Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion are searching for their fourth win on the bounce, despite the month-long wait since their last game, when they take on Sunderland on Monday night.

Albion have made a promising start to life under new boss Carlos Corberan after winning three on the spin following a disappointing first performance against Sheffield United.

Sunderland meanwhile will be looking to build on their win over Millwall in the EFL Championship's first game since the World Cup break.

Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms bagged the goals as they ran out 3-0 victors in a win that sent them fourth in the form table.

Team news

Sunderland

Tony Mowbray could welcome back striker Ross Stewart on Monday night albeit from the substitutes bench.

Last season's second top EFL League One goalscorer has been out since August with injury but came through the Black Cats' midweek friendly against Middlesbrough unscathed and scored in the 1-1 draw.

Apart from leaving Stewart on the bench the former Baggies boss will be able to name a full-strength side.

On loan Manchester United man Diallo will once again leave Patrick Roberts out of the side.

The winger has been in superb form of late, managing five goal contributions in his last six Championship matches.

Whilst fellow loanee Simms has produced some good performances during the period he has been deputising for Stewart, with two goals in his last two games.

Embed from Getty Images

West Brom

Corberan will be boosted by the return of two long-term absentees ahead of Monday's game.

Striker Daryl Dike has only played 97 minutes since signing for Albion on the opening day of the 2022 January transfer window after struggling with injury.

But the American made his first appearance in four months as he came on as a late substitute in the win over Stoke City in November and is in contention for more minutes in this game.

Defender Semi Ajayi is yet to feature under the new boss after being ruled out with an injury since the end of August.

The Nigerian international hobbled off during the Baggies' 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic under former manager Steve Bruce and is set to come back into the side for the clash with the Black Cats.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is also likely to start after some good performances before the international break in the absence of Karlan Grant.

Embed from Getty Images

Likely lineups

Sunderland

(4-2-3-1) Patterson, Gooch, O'Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Neil, Diallo, Pritchard, Clarke, Simms

West Brom

(4-2-3-1) Palmer, Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Townsend, Yokuslu, Molumby, Phillips, Swift, Wallace, Thomas-Asante

Key players

Sunderland - Amad Diallo

On loan from Man United, Diallo has surged into good form over the past few games.

The Ivorian has put in some very decent performances as he looks to stake a claim on the right-hand side of the Sunderland midfield.

He will be aiming for a similar showing to the one he put in against Millwall where he was a constant threat down the wing for his side.

Embed from Getty Images

West Brom - John Swift

His resurgence under Corberan has reassured The Hawthorns faithful that the form he showed whilst at Reading can be replicated at his new club.

The midfielder has bagged two assists in his last two games, both from set-pieces.

Swift has shown plenty of promise as the new boss looks to give him as much freedom as possible in the middle of the park, and that has been reciprocated with his promising showings in recent weeks.

He will hope for a similar performance when they travel to the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Embed from Getty Images

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, home of Sunderland AFC.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 20:00 (GMT) on Monday, December 12.

Where can I watch

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event for subscription holders.