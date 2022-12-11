Four things we learnt from Reading's victory over Coventry

READING, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: A general view of Select Car Leasing Stadium, home of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship between Reading and Preston North End at Select Car Leasing Stadium on November 4, 2022 in Reading, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Reading returned to Championship action with a very important but unconvincing win against one of the divisions form sides in Coventry City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals were second best for the majority of the afternoon, which is why their win will feel even more crucial to the players, staff and the clubs fanbase.

Coventry defender Michael Rose came within inches of giving his side the lead, after connecting with a Gustavo Hamer corner, but despite beating the goalkeeper, his effort cannoned off the woodwork.

Within minutes, Reading took the lead when Amadou Mbengue connected with a Tom McIntyre cross to head past Ben Wilson to grab his first senior goal.

The Sky Blues continued to knock at the door, but it was slammed shut, and Paul Ince's side held on to pick up a very important victory, whilst ending Coventry's superb run in the process.

Following the conclusion of the match, what four things did we learn from the match?

Royals back on track

After a superb start to the Championship season, we saw Reading slip down to 11th in the table. However, their victory on Saturday afternoon was their first home win since mid-October and makes it two wins from two in the league.

It was also Reading's first clean sheet in the division since their goalless draw against Luton Town at the start of November. Heading into the Christmas period, the club have three tough league games, with trips to Birmingham City and Norwich City, as well as hosting Swansea City next weekend.

The managers son continues to impress

Traditionally, having your Dad as a manager was only seen at grassroots level, however Reading's Tom Ince has recaptured his old form since joining the club, and is now starting to show signs of getting back to the levels that he used to hit for Derby County several years ago.

The 30-year-old was a constant thorn in the side of Coventry City throughout the game, and if anything, he looked most likely to get the all-important goal for the home side.

Throughout the match, he completed 75% of his total passes, whilst winning all of his attempted tackles and creating four chances. If he can continue to hit the levels he's been hitting this season, it won't be long before other sides take note and make moves to prize him away from the club.

Sky Blues left to woe missed chances

To completely dominate a match but fail to win, would annoy any manager, and that is certainly the case with Mark Robins. Despite a slow start, the club grew into the game brilliantly as well as controlling the possession.

Defender Michael Rose hit the crossbar, moments before the games only goal. Swedish international Viktor Gyokeres was denied brilliantly by goalkeeper Joe Lumley as more eyes continue to be drawn to the Coventry striker.

The Championship is a very difficult division, and you have got to take your chances when they come your way. If not, you will get punished and that is exactly what the Royals did to the Sky Blues on Saturday and if they are to bounce back, consistency in the final third has got to remain.

Manager of the month curse strikes again

There is an ongoing football conspiracy, which states that football clubs who win manager or player of the month awards, tend to lose their next match. This is exactly the case with Coventry City this weekend, shortly after Mark Robins and Viktor Gyokeres won the manager/player of the month awards respectively.

In terms of their performance, Robins won't be left feeling down-heartened because his side were the better team throughout the game, but they couldn't seem to find that all important, goal-winning touch.

Going into the match, the Sky Blues had won each of their last four games, whilst keeping five consecutive away clean sheets. Both of these runs were ended by Ince's side and now Robins will have to bring his side together in order to bounce back against Swansea City next weekend.