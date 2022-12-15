West Brom vs Rotherham United: EFL Championship Preview, Gameweek 23, 2022

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to win their fifth EFL Championship game on the bounce when they host Rotherham United at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies have had something of a resurgence under new boss Carlos Corberan, winning four out of five games since his arrival.

And they will be aiming for a third straight home victory when they take on the Millers.

Matt Taylor has enjoyed a decent start to life as manager of Rotherham after joining from Exeter City in October.

However, their recent form has them slipping towards the relegation zone after only winning one of their last eight.

Team news

West Brom

Corberan is set to welcome back Kyle Bartley from injury, who had been in good form before the World Cup break.

The defender scored two goals in consecutive wins over Stoke City and QPR before the month-long stoppage.

He should come straight into the lineup after a disappointing first-half defensive performance in the previous game against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, winger Grady Diangana returns following illness after only starting two games so far under the Spaniard.

Defender and former Millers man Semi Ajayi will not be available for this one after picking up a shoulder injury during the international break.

Rotherham

Jamie McCart could make his first start of the campaign as Taylor looks for a defensive reshuffle following last week's 3-1 defeat to Bristol City.

The defender might come in for Richard Wood who was taken off at half-time in the Robins loss.

Striker Conor Washington could also be thrust into the starting 11 as they look to solve their scoring woes.

Likely lineups

West Brom

(4-2-3-1) Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, O'Shea, Townsend, Yokuslu, Rogic, Phillips, Swift, Wallace, Thomas-Asante

Rotherham

(3-5-2) Johansson, Harding, McCart, Peltier, Norton-Cuffy, Barlaser, Rathbone, Lindsay, Bramall, Wiles, Ogbene

Key players

West Brom - Tom Rogic

The Australian international joined from Celtic in September but before Monday night's win over Sunderland, he had not impacted the side in the way Baggies fans would have hoped.

But Rogic's performance against the Black Cats was a good one from the substitutes bench.

He grabbed his first Albion goal with a calm outside-of-the-foot finish into the bottom corner.

The midfielder also had a hand in Daryl Dike's winner as he pulled off a smart pass down the touchline for Jed Wallace to cross.

Rotherham - Dan Barlaser

The former Newcastle United midfielder has been a revelation for the Millers following their promotion to the second tier.

He has six assists to his name already this season and is proving a huge asset to Taylor's side.

Many of the New York Stadium faithful believe he could play top-flight football one day.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 15:00 (GMT) on Saturday, December 17.

Where can I watch?

A video stream will be available for international viewers.

Audio coverage will also be available with the purchase of a match pass on WBA TV or iFollow.