Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United: Magpies winning run halted by stubborn Whites

Newcastle United are set to finish 2022 in third place in the Premier League despite a goalless draw with Leeds United at St. James' Park.

The Magpies were on the front foot for the entirety of the match and despite attacking when they pleased, were unable to find a winner that would've given them a seventh successive league win.

Whites goalkeeper Ilian Meslier did brilliantly to save from Chris Wood and Fabian Schar in the second half, a half that saw all of the action in the visitors' end.

Newcastle extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches dating back to August and they sit just six points off of leaders Arsenal.

Leeds, who registered just one shot on target in the contest, move up to 14th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Story of the Match

With the rain soaking the St. James' Park pitch, both teams showed some quality in the final third with Wilfred Gnonto seeing the first sight of goal on the afternoon, his shot dipping over the bar for Leeds.

At the other end, Kieran Trippier, who had a hand in all of Newcastle's positive play, fed Wood with the former Whites frontman able to round Meslier, but unable to provide the finish needed.

American international Brendan Aaronson was able to turn, but saw his low drive blocked in a rare foray into the Magpies end.

Joelinton followed by firing straight at Meslier, but Trippier's set pieces caused the visitors all sorts of problems, Schar sending a free header wide with Dan Burn and Miguel Almiron also unable to find the back of the net.

Meslier was soon called into action again as he saved from Sven Botman following a free kick by Trippier.

The hosts should have a had penalty as Schar was fouled by Tyler Adams inside the area after leading the counterattack. VAR was not called upon to review the challenge.

Jack Harrison made his way through the Newcastle defense, a jinking run leading to a chance that was off-target.

More slick play by the Magpies saw Botman knock down Trippier's free kick to Wood, but Meslier alertly came out to claim the ball at the striker's feet.

Nick Pope was then called upon to make his only save of the match, denying Rodrigo's curling effort.

Meslier was then able to push away Schar's header and Matty Longstaff followed with quite possibly the best chance of the afternoon with only the goalkeeper to beat, he somehow shot over from close range.

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin were soon brought on by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, but more chances came and went as Longstaff and Joelinton both shot over from range.

In four minutes of stoppage time, tempers flared when Wilson took issue with a lengthy clearance by Meslier, pushing him to the soggy turf, which sparked a confrontation by both sets of players that resulted in Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes being booked.

Player of the match: Ilian Meslier

He's the only reason Leeds earned a point, denying Newcastle at every turn and was alert to danger all afternoon, collecting high balls to help out his defense.