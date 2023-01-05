"We were desperate to get the points" - Steve Cooper reacts to Nottingham Forest's win over Southampton

Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone, after picking up their first away win of the season against a struggling Southampton side.

Summer signing Taiwo Awoniyi, who joined the club from Bundesliga side Union Berlin, found the winner midway through the first half, giving Forest a much-needed three points at St Marys Stadium.

The win takes Steve Cooper's side up to 15th in the table, two points above the drop zone.

Steve Cooper - "Massive credit to the players"

The Reds boss Cooper spoke to BBC Sport after the game, expressing his delight at the victory on the south coast:

"We didn't start the game too well. That got us into gear a little bit. After that I thought we were good in the first I half, I thought we looked a real threat. I thought we controlled the game."

"We were desperate to get the points. I never thought we would concede. We were more than good for the win for sure. We showed everything in our game to get it."

The result comes days after the Reds picked up an impressive point against Chelsea at the City Ground, with Cooper stating how every game is a challenge in the Premier League:

"We've learnt quickly that every game is a real challenge in a number of ways."

"If anything I thought we might get the second. Massive credit to the players. We've ticked every box to get the win."

Prior to the game, Forest were the only team yet to be victorious on the road, with Cooper posing that challenge to his squad before the match:

"We challenged the players to get the first away win. When the league comes back around it's start again and do everything we can to get results."

"Tough moments make you stronger, we embrace them when they come, and we try to thrive off them. There's a long way to go."

Taiwo Awoniyi - "We have to keep going"

Matchwinner Taiwo Awoniyi spoke to the Nottingham Forest website after the game, and emphasised the importance of Forest keeping up their form:

"We're still in the process of becoming the team we want to be and we can't stop now we're out of the bottom three. We have to keep going, keep believing and fight for each other."

"You have to work hard in every game in the Premier League and you'll see the results if you keep going and keep fighting."

The Nigerian international, formely of Liverpool, also stated that he is finally settling into the Premier League, with many players at Forest being in the same cycle.

Steve Cooper made 22 signings in the summer transfer window, posing issues when bonding the team together early on.

However, Awoniyi believes they are starting to get to grips with the league:

"I'm just trying to understand how the league is, and it's the same for everyone in the team, I think I'm beginning to understand and settle into the league."

After coming off with 20 minutes to go, the forward assured Forest fans that there is nothing to worry about:

"I think I had a bit of soreness on my groin but I'm fine."

Forest have two cup games before they next play in the Premier League, with the first of those coming against Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup on January 7, 15:00 GMT.