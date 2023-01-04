Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Reds out of relegation zone after defeating sorry Saints

Nottingham Forest have moved out of the relegation zone following a 1-0 victory over bottom-side Southampton at St. Mary's, the Reds' first away win of the season.

Forest had only scored once on their travels, but some careless play by the Saints gave them the only goal they would need.

Lyanco lost possession on the halfway line and Brennan Johnson capitalized, racing clear of the hosts' defense and pulling back for Taiwo Awoniyi, who buried the chance.

Southampton have only won once in their last 13 Premier League outings since defeating Chelsea on August 30 and a 12th successive campaign in the top-flight looks increasingly unlikely at this point.

After sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, the Saints have yet to pick up a point in Nathan Jones’ four games in charge.

The Reds have only lost twice in their last ten and are rapidly improving, now 15th in the table, leapfrogging West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth.

Story of the match

Southampton boss Jones made three changes to his side following Saturday's narrow 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Romain Perraud, Romeo Lavia and Sekou Mara replaced Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Aribo and Samuel Edozie, who all dropped to the bench.

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper stuck with the same starting XI that deservedly earned a point at home to Chelsea on New Year's Day.

Gustavo Scarpa earned a place amongst the substitutes after joining on January 1 from Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The match saw the Premier League's worst away side face the division's worst home outfit and both sides were guilty of wasting glorious early chances.

The Saints’ leading scorer Che Adams should have done better after being played clean through by Kyle Walker-Peters, but he fired wide of the left-hand post after having time and space to do better.

Forest were lucky not to have been punished in that moment, which came about from a poor clearance by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

They nearly took the lead themselves with their first meaningful attack.

A low cross on the left was sent in by Awoniyi and met by Ryan Yates, whose mishit shot fell to an unmarked Johnson, but his rising shot struck the crossbar and stayed out.

Soon after the sloppy defending that has plagued Southampton all season cost them dearly once again on 27 minutes.

Lyanco conceded possession at the halfway line and Johnson broke free to square for Awoniyi, who was left with a simple tap-in.

Taiwo Awoniyi scores the only goal of the match in the first half/Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

The hosts were forced into an early change as Armel Bella-Kotchap came off injured and was replaced by Duje Caleta-Car.

Remo Freuler was then booked for a challenge on Mohamed Elyounoussi before Johnson and Perraud were each shown a yellow card on the stroke of halftime after a coming together.

Awoniyi began the second half by winning possession back in the Saints' half of the field, but his left-footed effort from range did not trouble Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton were looking to take control with more possession, but largely failed to test the Reds and the visitors’ defence stood tall to deny a number of crosses and set-pieces from James Ward-Prowse.

Scarpa came on for his debut in the 71st minute, replacing Morgan Gibbs-White, and the Brazilian had some good touches and played some inviting passes.

Sam Surridge was then introduced for goal-scorer Awoniyi to freshen the forward line before Neco Williams and Harry Toffolo replaced Johnson and Renan Lodi.

The remainder of the game saw Henderson claim a couple of crosses in his penalty area as four minutes of extra time were added on.

No further action took place as the Reds continue to ascend while the Saints look to be at risk of dropping into the Championship after failing to take anything from a vital clash for them.

Player of the match: Taiwo Awoniyi

All four of Forest's wins have been by a 1-0 scoreline and the Nigerian has been the match-winner in three of those. He was once again a proper threat as he was against Chelsea, and the goal was well-deserved.