Four things we learnt from Spurs' emphatic 4-0 win against Crystal Palace

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on January 4, 2023 in London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur ran riot at Selhurst Park with a 4-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, a quick run of goals in the second half saw Spurs cruise to victory.

A double from Harry Kane and strikes from Matt Doherty and Heung-Min Son sent the travelling fans into raptures.

Crystal Palace will be disappointed with the result after a promising first half.

The Eagles grew into the match early on, but lacklustre finish prevented them from taking the lead.

The result leaves Spurs fifth and two points away from the Champions League qualification places.

Meanwhile, the hosts now sit 12th, but still have a comfortable gap to the relegation zone.

Kane shows his class

After a woeful performance against Aston Villa on Sunday, the visitors knew they needed to bounce back with a win to keep their top four aspirations alive.

So often this season, the Lilywhites have relied on Kane to carry them to victory, and the win against the Eagles was no different.

The England captain opened the scoring in the 48th minute with a neat header after connecting to Ivan Perisic's cross.

Kane then doubled his tally with a stunning strike into the bottom left corner five minutes later.

However, the world-class striker was not finished there.

He played a stunning through-ball to Son in the build-up to the third goal, before assisting his South Korean partner for the final goal.

There has been plenty of sensational individual performances in the league this season, but Kane's performance against Crystal Palace will rank very near the top.

Son stops the rot

A key reason for Spurs' struggles this season has linked to Son's issues in front of goal.

The South Korean winger has failed to live up to his performances last season, which saw him win the Golden Boot on the final day of the season.

The star player has often outperformed his expected goals contribution, but the current season has seen a decline in this, and also in his general all-round play.

However, Son finally stopped his goal-scoring rot with a neat finish against Crystal Palace.

The winger latched onto a lobbed ball from Kane, before he fired powerfully past the goalkeeper.

It was an unorthodox finish, with Son connecting with the top of his foot, but it still managed to creep into the bottom corner.

Antonio Conte will be hoping Son can kick on from the goal, because any success the Lilywhites want this season will need the South Korean on form.

Palace failed to capitalise on chances

After struggling in the opening ten minutes, the hosts grew into the match and finished the opening 45 minutes on top.

They were energetic, and knew Spurs were there for the beating.

However, the second half was a stark difference, especially after Spurs took the lead.

Crystal Palace had 19 shots throughout the match, but just four of these managed to test Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman was forced into two fine saves late on from Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha, but that was the closest the hosts came.

The Eagles lacked the quality needed in the final third, which will be a cause for concern for Patrick Vieira.

Zaha is their top scorer with just six goals this season, so signing a striker in January could be a potential move for Vieira's side.

Palace's consistent inconsistency

Crystal Palace are a very hard team to predict.

One match they cause the very best teams major problems, whilst another match they fail to put up a fight.

It is a major issue for the South London side, especially with their performance deteriorating so poorly after half-time against Spurs.

They failed to control the middle of the park in the second half, something that they performed superbly in the opening phase.

Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze lacked the quality needed in the final third.

The dynamic trio epitomise Crystal Palace's inconsistencies.

On their day, they look like the best wingers in the league, but that was not the case against the North London side.

Olise and Eze are both still 21 and 24 years old retrospectively, but the duo need to find consistency if they want to perform at the highest level every week.