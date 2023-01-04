Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

It may only be the midway point in the Premier League season, but Southampton's home game with Nottingham Forest can already be billed as a six-pointer.

Both teams sit in the bottom three ahead of kick-off at St. Marys Stadium, with Saints sitting at the foot of the table in wake of back-to-back defeats since the return from the World Cup break.

Forest, meanwhile, can take plenty of positives on the back of a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the City Ground on New Years Day. That point moved them above Wolves and into 18th ahead of their trip to the south coast.

Form Guide

Saints supporters would have hoped that there would be a 'new manager effect' when Nathan Jones took charge the week before the World Cup break, but unfortunately their hopes haven't come to fruition as yet.

It's three Premier League games without a point for Jones since his arrival from Luton Town, and whilst the EFL Cup win over Lincoln City provided some distraction, a poor performance at home to Brighton & Hove Albion followed.

There were however some positives to take from the 2-1 defeat at Fulham on New Years Eve. Saints arguably created the better of the chances at Craven Cottage, but were undone by a late goal from a set-piece after Joao Palhinha headed home.

A trademark James Ward-Prowse free-kick had drawn Saints level after the skipper deflected Andreas Pereira's strike past his own keeper in the first half.

Notts. Forest, meanwhile, have taken five points from their last five league outings - which included victory over Crystal Palace before the 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea last time out.

Few could argue that Steve Cooper's side didn't deserve at least a point against the Blues, with Serge Aurier's second half effort cancelling out Raheem Sterling's opener.

Good home performances have become the norm for Forest - it's away from the City Ground where they have struggled. They have scored just once away from home all season - with two points from their eight games on the road to date.

And they travel to the team bottom of the home form standings in Southampton, who themselves have just six points from eight games on home turf.

Team News

Jones lined up in a 5-3-2 formation in the defeat at Fulham, and supporters will be hoping for an attacking line up this time around.

Romeo Lavia came off the bench for his first appearance since the defeat at Liverpool before the World Cup, and fans will be hoping to see him from the start at St. Mary's.

Tino Livramento, Juan Larios and Theo Walcott continue to be sidelined, although their return to action isn't far away.

Forest, meanwhile, have no new injury worries ahead of the huge game on the south coast.

Jesse Lingard has been ruled out for up to a month with the hamstring injury sustained in the defeat at Manchester United on 27 December. Cooper could yet name an unchanged line up from that which impressed against Chelsea three days ago.

Predicted line-ups:

Saints: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; A Armstrong, Adams.

Forest: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Mangala; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Surridge.

Key players

Despite missing another big chance in the defeat at Fulham, Che Adams remains one of the first names on the teamsheet for a team who finds it almost impossible to score from open play. While Samuel Edozie has been Saints’ brightest attacking spark since they returned to action in December, the 19-year-old winger could drop to the bench should Jones decide to start with an extra central midfielder.



After making his first league start since before the World Cup break, Morgan Gibbs-White delivered a man of the match performance in the draw with Chelsea. His presence in the team is telling for Forest. The team always looks dangerous going forward with him in the side and the 22-year-old looks like a quality addition to the Forest ranks.

Match Details

The Premier League fixture will take place at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 4 January 2023 and kicks off at 19:30 GMT.

How to watch

This game has not been selected for TV viewing in the UK, but you can follow the game live on TalkSPORT radio and on the club's social media channels.