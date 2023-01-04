The 'fight' behind Roberto De Zerbi's ethos at Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion are in red-hot form at the moment. Despite the result, a 4-2 loss against league leaders Arsenal left, crazily, more to be excited about. On top of this, a follow-up 4-1 landslide victory over Everton at Goodison Park a few days later, and it is clear to see exactly what Roberto De Zerbi is trying to do with his Albion side.

VAVEL spoke to Roberto De Zerbi on Monday before the Everton game about the newfound ‘fighting spirit’ and desire in the squad. An evergreen attribute acquired in recent weeks and embedded into the young and the old of the squad.

De Zerbi said, “You are right. I want players who fight on the pitch. I have an idea in my head. This is the main point of Brighton, of my team. [Those] who don’t understand this part of my idea, cannot play.”

Italian innovation

De Zerbi has changed the way many Albion fans view football. Similar to Graham Potter’s initial impact at the club, however, this time feels slightly different. Goals and results are clear to see - with 21 goals scored from 11 Premier League games, including new goalscorers like Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, and even Solly March.

De Zerbi’s philosophy has made Albion better - undeniably, but how?

The introduction of the “younger” players has proved to be a revelation for De Zerbi’s tactics. Currently on loan from Chelsea, Levi Colwill is just one important payer in the Italian system. Seemingly much critiqued by supporters for “holding the ball for too long” or “slowing it down” - this is exactly what De Zerbi wants from the 19-year-old.

Not to mention the composure and confidence to attempt to do this at his age at the top level, particularly against Arsenal, but the ability is equally clear to see. Invite pressure and break the lines with a killer pass. It works a charm.

Brighton use their centre-backs and pass the ball under intense pressure through Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman, or use ball carriers to progressively move through midfield (in Moisés Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, or Pascal Gross) to set free Pervis Estupinan, Solly March, or Kaoru Mitoma in the attack.

After all, the 46-year-old was doing this in Serie A at an exceptional rate for Sassuolo, so this should not be surprising to fans at all.

Clinical Evan

VAVEL also mentioned Evan Ferguson to Roberto De Zerbi in the week, who said: “Ferguson has big quality. He works hard for the team, but also he has very important qualities. When he shoots to score, [there is] always is a good chance to score.”

Almost identical to as he said, Ferguson popped up with his second consecutive Premier League goal in as many games, as well as helping himself to an assist. Ferguson had multiple chances in the game and proved a very valuable addition to the squad, with shots from inside the box [hitting the post in the first half with a volley], outside of the box, with his head, and first-time efforts in the six-yard box.

Much like the desire and hard work mentioned previously, De Zerbi admitted that Ferguson is every bit of that too. Constant running, pressing the back line, and showing his emotion and personality on the pitch, is something of a confident striker - not an 18-year-old from the academy.

According to Opta, Ferguson is the youngest player, at 18 years and 76 days, to score in consecutive Premier League appearances since Federico Macheda in 2009. This is a truly incredible statistic for a young Albion player as fans will be hoping that he keeps himself grounded ahead of his ‘great’ potential. The ideal number nine for a working system.

The sky is the limit...

The Brighton starting eleven that dismantled Everton had a combined cost of £25.5m, a truly sensational achievement for not only De Zerbi, but Tony Bloom and the Albion recruitment team.

This fighting spirit and talent utilisation is significant to the future of Roberto De Zerbi’s career at the South Coast side.

Pep Guardiola said that De Zerbi would revolutionise the league when he first signed for the club, and Premier League fans are beginning to see this pay dividend.