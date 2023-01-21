AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Surridge strikes late to deny Cherries

Sam Surridge of Nottingham Forest celebrates with teammate Neco Williams after scoring the team's first goal the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Sam Surridge grabbed a late equaliser to as AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest shared the spoils in an even contest at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries took the lead midway through the first half when debutant Dango Ouattara, who signed from Lorient earlier this week, crossed for Jaidon Anthony to open the scoring with a calm finish.

It was looking like the home side would see the game out, but six minutes before the end, Surridge slid in to divert Brennan Johnson’s cross into the net to earn his side a point.

It was an enthralling contest between two sides whose main aim is to stay up this season and on today’s evidence, they have every chance.

Story of the match

Gary O’Neill handed a first start to January signing Ouattara, while Adam Smith, Jack Stephens, Jordan Zemura and Joe Rothwell also came into the side.

Chris Wood was handed a debut for the visitors as they looked to continue their fine run of form.

It was the away side who started on the front foot as Neto denied Morgan Gibbs-White after he was well picked out by Serge Aurier.

But the Cherries responded well as Ouattara showed off his excellent pace before testing Wayne Hennessey in the Forest goal.

On the 13-minute mark, Steve Cooper’s side thought they had broken the deadlock when Ryan Yates nodded home from close range, but Willy Boly was given offside after it want to a VAR check.

Kieffer Moore missed a guilt edged chance for the hosts when he headed over after a brilliant piece of play by Zemura on the left-hand side.

But three minutes later, Bournemouth were in front when Ouattara drove down the right before finding Anthony, who fired into the bottom corner to give the home side the lead.

The Cherries were on top and they almost doubled their lead after 34 minutes as Moore tried to round Hennessey, before Zemura’s shot from a tight angle was blocked on the line by Joe Worrall.

O’Neill’s side were completely on top and they almost had a second but Ryan Christie glanced a header wide from Zemura’s cross, when he should have done better.

January signing Danilo entered the action for Steve Cooper's side shortly before the break as he replaced Yates, who looked like he picked up an injury.

The visitors almost responded after the interval but Johnson was denied by a fine low save by Neto.

Cooper felt he had to make changes to the Forest side if they were to get back into the game and he decided to make a triple change, with Neco Williams, Surridge and Scott McKenna all coming on.

The impressive Ouattara almost sealed all three points but he fired over the bar following some excellent work by Anthony.

The substitutions had the desired effect six minutes from time, as Johnson’s cross was poked home by Surridge to make it 1-1.

Despite a VAR check, Stephens’ foot was adjudged to have played the Forest striker onside to score his first Premier League goal.

Both teams tried to grab a winner late on but the defence’s held firm to ensure the match would end all-square, which is probably a fair result on the balance of play.

Player of the match – Dango Ouattara

The Burkina Faso winger was outstanding at times and if his first outing as a Bournemouth player is anything to go by, he’ll be a huge fan favourite on the south-coast.

He created the opening goal for Anthony and he could have scored himself in the second period but he fired just over.

You get the feeling the £20 million man will have a big role to play if they are to avoid relegation.