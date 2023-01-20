Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

AFC Bournemouth is in danger of dropping into the relegation zone with poor form of late and will be looking to claim all three points to stop that from happening against Nottingham Forest today.

Gary O'Neil's side has lost all of their games since the Premier League returned after the World Cup. They sit in 17th after those results, just one point above the drop zone.

Last time out, the Cherries fell to defeat once again at the hands of Brentford, in what was a 2-0 defeat in London.

Nottingham Forest has been much improved of late. Seven points in their last three Premier League games has meant Steve Cooper's side moved out of the relegation zone, and have steered five points above the dotted line.

Team News:

Bournemouth:

O'Neil will have to have inexperienced youngsters on the bench again, with an ever-growing injury list at Bournemouth.

Lewis Cook went off injured against Brentford, with his return date unknown, with Bournemouth having several midfielders and attackers out injured.

David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, and Junior Stanislas all remain on the sidelines, as well as summer signing Marcus Tavernier.

In defence, Ryan Fredericks also remains out, completing a selection headache for the Cherries boss.

Nottingham Forest:

Forest boss Cooper also has several players out injured. However, unlike Bournemouth, the Reds made several signings in the summer transfer window and have the depth to deal with that.

Wayne Hennessey is set to start for Forest with Dean Henderson out injured, whilst Jesse Lingard and Taiwo Awoniyi are also out on the sidelines.

Centre-backs Moussa Niakhate and Willy Boly are also out injured, in what could be an almost unchanged eleven at the Vitality Stadium.

Predicted lineups

AFC Bournemouth:

(4-4-2) Neto, Stacey, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Lerma, Pearson, Anthony, Billing, Moore

Nottingham Forest:

(4-3-1-2) Hennessey, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi, Mangala, Freuler, Yates, Scarpa, Gibbs-White, Johnson

Key players

AFC Bournemouth - Lloyd Kelly

If Bournemouth is to get anything out of the game, Lloyd Kelly will be a crucial part of that in the back line for the Cherries.

The skipper for the Cherries will be vital to command his defence. On many occasions this season, O'Neil's side has failed to come back from going a goal down. Therefore, Bournemouth getting the first goal today will be important.



BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and AFC Bournemouth at Brentford Community Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The former Bristol City man can play both centre-back and full-back, and whilst O'Neil has been playing Kelly in that left-back role, it is an advantage to have to his squad selection with the lack of depth at the Vitality Stadium.

Nottingham Forest - Brennan Johnson

Johnson is starting to adapt to life in the Premier League, shown by his brace last time out against Leicester City in a 2-0 win for the Reds.

The former Lincoln City loanee had struggled to make an impact in the Premier League at the start of the season. His two goals against the Foxes last time out doubled his tally for the season, with four goals now to his name.

Having transitioned from an attacking midfield role to a striker, Johnson is starting to make his mark. Having made 18 appearances for Wales already, there is much more to come from the 21-year-old.

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 14th January 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on the South Coast.

What time is kick-off ?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT this afternoon.

Where can I watch ?

This game is not available to viewers in the United Kingdom.