Chelsea vs Liverpool: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Liverpool travel to top-of-the-league Chelsea on Sunday to try and obtain another win. The reigning Women's Super League (WSL) champions faced defeat to newly-promoted Liverpool at the first weekend of the 22/23 season.

Since then, Chelsea has won nine out of ten games to reach the top of the table meanwhile Liverpool has struggled with only one win since.

The Reds are looking to come back from their disappointing display against Manchester United, to whom they lost 6-0 last weekend. This could be more motivation for Liverpool to stop the Blues' 16-game unbeaten run.

Team News

Chelsea

Pernille Harder remains out of the Chelsea squad after a long-term hamstring injury sustained in November.

Liverpool

Katie Stengal makes her way back to the squad after missing out against Manchester United. Leanne Kiernan also remains out following surgery after an ankle injury sustained in their last meeting against Chelsea.

The Reds' new signings, Miri Taylor and Fuka Nagano, are waiting on confirmation from the FA to allow them to play on Sunday.

Likely Lineups

Chelsea

Musovic; Eriksson, Bright, Buchanan, Charles, Ingle, Cuthbert, Reiten, Kirby, James, Kerr.

Liverpool

Laws; Fahey, Flaherty, Campbell, Koivisto, Holland, Matthews, Hinds, Van de Sanden, Stengel, Lawley.

Key Players

Chelsea - Fran Kirby

Fran Kirby against Leicester at The King Power Stadium in December 2022. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Sitting at joint third in the WSL top scorers table, Fran Kirby has netted herself six goals in seven appearances, with an average of 1.14 goals every 90 minutes.

The England international is therefore going to be pushing herself to take the Golden Boot off her teammate Sam Kerr. Kirby has already won herself a Golden Boot in the WSL Spring Series which took place in 2017.

Liverpool - Katie Stengel

Katie Stengel scores the second goal for Liverpool against West Ham United in December 2022. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Liverpool forward is available for Sunday following an injury ruling her out of their game against Manchester United. With six goals in nine appearances this season, Stengel is one to look out for.

Stengel stands at third in the WSL top scorers this season, joint with Chelsea rivals Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr. She too is likely to be pushing for the Golden Boot this season and will therefore be a threat to Chelsea's defence.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Kingsmeadow in Kingston-upon-Thames, with a capacity of 2,265.

What time is kick-off?

This fixture kicks off at 12:30 BST on Sunday 22nd January.

How can I watch?

This WSL clash will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, as well as the FA Player for international fans.