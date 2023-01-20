Leicester City vs Brighton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Leandro Trossard after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Leicester City host high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion as the Foxes look to end a torrid run of form in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers' side are still without a point since the World Cup break, with Leicester only scoring one goal in the last four games.

Pressure is building on Rodgers, who faces an in-form Brighton side that have European ambitions of their own this season.

The Seagulls are fresh off the back of a resounding 3-0 victory over Liverpool last weekend, with Roberto De Zerbi looking for a fourth win in five games.

However, Brighton will be without their top scorer Leandro Trossard, after his permanent move to title challengers Arsenal was confirmed this week.

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Brighton enjoyed a sensational performance, beating the Foxes 5-2, with World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister scoring a brace.

Team News

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers confirmed in his pre-match press conference that James Maddison and Kiernan-Dewsbury-Hall could return to the squad this weekend, with Maddison’s last minutes in the win against West Ham in November.

However, Leicester will still be without Ayoze Perez, with Rodgers suggesting that it ‘might be too much of a risk’.

Ricardo Pereira is edging closer to a return to the squad after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an achilles problem. The right-back is expected to return in February.

Boubakary Soumare, James Justin, and Jonny Evans all are still absent with long-term problems.

De Zerbi is dealing with a shorter injury list compared to Rodgers, with Jakob Moder and Levi Colwill the only players ruled out through injury, after the latter picked up an injury in the win against Liverpool last weekend.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester City

Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Barnes, Daka, Praet.

Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mitoma, Lallana, Mac Allister, March; Ferguson.

Key players

The Belgian’s contract runs out in the summer so a move away from Leicester looks likely, but the midfielder is still very important if Leicester want to avoid relegation this season.

In a disappointing campaign, the midfielder has sparkled with impressive performances and some stunning goals.

On his day the Belgian has the ability to pick any defence open with his range of passing and vision, and with Maddison still a doubt, he remains one of Leicester’s key creative players.

Brighton – Solly March

The 28-year-old has to step up and become one of Brighton’s main goal contributors after Trossard left the club.

March was the player of the match against Liverpool, with the Englishman having a hand in all three of Brighton’s goals, scoring two and setting up one.

The winger could cause problems for Luke Thomas, with the full-back struggling for form and the signing of Victor Kristiansen from Copenhagen likely to threaten his position.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time is the match?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, January 21st, 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the full match will not be broadcast on TV. Highlights will be available after the match has finished.