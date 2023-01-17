Reading vs Manchester United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Title contenders Manchester United travel to Berkshire to take on 10th place Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this weekend.
The Royals approach Sunday's game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Everton, in which manager Kelly Chambers believed her side was their "own worst enemies." Highlighting their lacklustre defending for the cause of Everton's three goals; Chambers will be looking to stay competitive against the Red Devils for her 150th game in charge.
Marc Skinner's United team has had an immense season so far, currently sitting second in the WSL. In their previous 6-0 win against Liverpool, the game had six different goalscorers; reiterating the deep talent this squad has. However, Skinner believes the key to keeping their winning momentum is to work hard against Reading.
In their previous match-up, United came away with the three points, scoring all four goals in the first half. Chambers will have taken positives out of the second half of this match and will aim to implement this into their upcoming fixture.
In the seven times that these two teams have met, United have the winning advantage - claiming victory in five, drawing one and losing one. However, with a home advantage that is expected to break Reading women's records, the hosts will be well-supported; the Royals have sold 4,500 tickets for the game.
-
Team News
An injury hit for the hosts, as they miss a handful of players. Reading will be without Canadian forward Deanne Rose, who suffered an ACL injury earlier in the season. Young pair Lily Woodham and Tia Primmer are also unlikely, following their respective injuries. Welsh international Rachel Rowe remains out of the fixture, too.
Other players will be in contention to play on Sunday.
December's Player of the Month and a defender's nightmare Leah Galton missed United's last game against Liverpool after picking up an injury in the winter break but could be on the visitor's teamsheet on Sunday. When asked, Marc Skinner indicated a decision on Galton's availability will not be rushed, and that although "progressing nicely," United can "afford to be a little bit [cautious] with the depth" they have got.
All other players are available for selection.
-
Likely Line-Ups
(3-5-2) Burns; Evans, Cooper, Bryson; Mukandi, Dowie, Troelsgaard, Vanhaevermaet, Eikeland; Harries, Wade
(4-2-3-1) Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Ladd; L. Garcia, Toone, Parris; Russo
-
Key Players
Danish international Sanne Troelsgaard has been a fantastic addition to the Royals since arriving in 2021. So far this season, she is Reading's top scorer with three goals in nine matches.
At 34 years old, she is one of the more experienced players in this Reading side but has a wealth of experience - vital for games such as this. Her range of passing can influence a variety of plays, and her leadership, alongside captain Emma Mukandi, is a crucial component within this time. Physical in battles, Troelsgaard will be a nuisance to United if dealt with wrongly.
Alessia Russo
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo is one of the best young strikers in the world; only backed up further following her nomination for the Puskas Award. She remains United's top scorer with five goals in eight matches this season, and her ability to score out of nothing makes her a terrifying prospect to opponents.
Currently, Russo leads the WSL in expected goals (xG) with 3.5. xG is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal. Meaning, although not a consistent shot-taker, she is likely to score when she does.
This kind of attacking threat will cause problems for Reading, should they not prepare properly.
-
Match Details
Where is the game being played?
The game is being played at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the home of the senior men's Reading side.
What time is kick-off?
Kick-off is set for 2pm GMT on Sunday, 22nd January 2023.
Where can I watch?
Coverage of Reading vs Manchester United is being broadcast on The FA Player, free to access with a registered account.