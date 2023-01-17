Reading vs Manchester United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

LEIGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Alessia Russo of Manchester United scores their side's fourth goal whilst under pressure from Deanna Cooper of Reading during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United WFC and Reading WFC at Leigh Sports Village on September 17, 2022 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Title contenders Manchester United travel to Berkshire to take on 10th place Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this weekend.

The Royals approach Sunday's game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Everton, in which manager Kelly Chambers believed her side was their "own worst enemies." Highlighting their lacklustre defending for the cause of Everton's three goals; Chambers will be looking to stay competitive against the Red Devils for her 150th game in charge.

Marc Skinner's United team has had an immense season so far, currently sitting second in the WSL. In their previous 6-0 win against Liverpool, the game had six different goalscorers; reiterating the deep talent this squad has. However, Skinner believes the key to keeping their winning momentum is to work hard against Reading.

In their previous match-up, United came away with the three points, scoring all four goals in the first half. Chambers will have taken positives out of the second half of this match and will aim to implement this into their upcoming fixture.

In the seven times that these two teams have met, United have the winning advantage - claiming victory in five, drawing one and losing one. However, with a home advantage that is expected to break Reading women's records, the hosts will be well-supported; the Royals have sold 4,500 tickets for the game.

LEIGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Ella Toone of Manchester United Women turns from Rachel Rowe of Reading Women during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United Women and Reading Women at Leigh Sports Village on September 03, 2021 in Leigh, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Team News

Reading

An injury hit for the hosts, as they miss a handful of players. Reading will be without Canadian forward Deanne Rose, who suffered an ACL injury earlier in the season. Young pair Lily Woodham and Tia Primmer are also unlikely, following their respective injuries. Welsh international Rachel Rowe remains out of the fixture, too.

Other players will be in contention to play on Sunday.

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Lily Woodham of Reading passes the ball under pressure from Fran Kirby of Chelsea during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Reading at Kingsmeadow on December 11, 2022 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Manchester United

December's Player of the Month and a defender's nightmare Leah Galton missed United's last game against Liverpool after picking up an injury in the winter break but could be on the visitor's teamsheet on Sunday. When asked, Marc Skinner indicated a decision on Galton's availability will not be rushed, and that although "progressing nicely," United can "afford to be a little bit [cautious] with the depth" they have got.

All other players are available for selection.

Leah Galton #11 of Manchester United during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Sunday 11th December 2022. (Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Likely Line-Ups

Reading

(3-5-2) Burns; Evans, Cooper, Bryson; Mukandi, Dowie, Troelsgaard, Vanhaevermaet, Eikeland; Harries, Wade

Manchester United

(4-2-3-1) Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Ladd; L. Garcia, Toone, Parris; Russo

Key Players

Reading

Sanne Troelsgaard

Danish international Sanne Troelsgaard has been a fantastic addition to the Royals since arriving in 2021. So far this season, she is Reading's top scorer with three goals in nine matches.

At 34 years old, she is one of the more experienced players in this Reading side but has a wealth of experience - vital for games such as this. Her range of passing can influence a variety of plays, and her leadership, alongside captain Emma Mukandi, is a crucial component within this time. Physical in battles, Troelsgaard will be a nuisance to United if dealt with wrongly.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Sanne Troelsgaard (C) of Reading Women celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Southampton F.C. Women and Reading Women at St Mary's Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United

Alessia Russo

Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo is one of the best young strikers in the world; only backed up further following her nomination for the Puskas Award. She remains United's top scorer with five goals in eight matches this season, and her ability to score out of nothing makes her a terrifying prospect to opponents.

Currently, Russo leads the WSL in expected goals (xG) with 3.5. xG is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal. Meaning, although not a consistent shot-taker, she is likely to score when she does.

This kind of attacking threat will cause problems for Reading, should they not prepare properly.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Alessia Russo of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 03, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the home of the senior men's Reading side.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 2pm GMT on Sunday, 22nd January 2023.

Where can I watch?

Coverage of Reading vs Manchester United is being broadcast on The FA Player, free to access with a registered account.