Ten Hag demands his side are "fully focused" ahead of Reading tie

Erik ten Hag has continued to demand high standards from his Manchester United side this weekend, when they host Reading in the Fourth round of the FA Cup.

The United boss expects his side to show no complacency against a Reading side who sit 14th in the Championship.

The Dutchman also provided some team news, and whether we can expect to see Jadon Sancho return to the fold.

Team News

Despite some issues, Ten Hag says he expects there to be a "strong selection" available for this weekend.

"There are always issues, but I think tomorrow we will have a strong selection for this game. We have a good squad, depth in the squad so we can cover things."

On Sancho's availability, the United boss added "He is training with the team, so we will see. He is improving, he is making steps and we will make the decision after training. We have to see when he is ready to get back into games."

Jadon Sancho(right) in training ahead of Reading. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images.)

Ten Hag brought on 21-year old Facundo Pellistri on Wednesday night, and provided some insight on what his future holds at United, as well as some other young players at the club.

"The way we put him (Pellistri) on, on Wednesday, is already a signal."

"We have our ideas, and for some players we are open to loan them and for others we are not because first, they are talented and I think they have to develop in our environment."

"Secondly, we have a lot of games to cover so we need the players to cover that. We have 10 games in 30 days, so we need a lot of players."

Pellistri in action against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/Nur Photo/Getty Images.)

"Like Zidane (Iqbal), Brandon (Williams) had a bad injury and is on his way back. He was in the pre-season for the restart, and was in the selection for Wednesday against Forest so he is a part of it."

"We have to see where his development can go, and it is up to him to find the moment where he can deserve his chance and to take it. Whether he goes on loan, we have to talk about that."

Full backs "really brilliant"

"I think Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) and Ty (Malacia) are playing magnificently in this moment. On Wednesday, they were really brilliant, the whole back four was brilliant. We are happy with the depth we have in the back four and that’s what we need when we have to cover the 10 games in 30 days. Hopefully, it will continue (their form) after that as well."

"Dalot is definitely out (against Reading), and with Shaw there is a question mark, so we will have to see after this training and this day to see if he is available or not."

"We have to be ready"

"Football is never decided on paper, so we have to be ready for every game. Every opponent will be tough, especially in the cup as for them they have a perfect chance, we have to be aware of that. We have to be on the front foot, fully focused and full of energy."

"We want to win every game, so we plan for every game fully. The next game is the most important game, so tomorrow against Reading."