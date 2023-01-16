Horrid Glazer Reign Coming to an End

The Glazer family are an American business family, who through Malcolm's investment firm, Red Football Ltd, acquired a controlling interest in the club. Malcolm was the sole owner of the club, but after his death in 2014, each of his sixth children were given an equal share of the ownership. Ever since, Avram and Joel Glazer have been co-chairmen of the club, whilst Kevin, Bryan, Darcie and Edward Glazer were promoted to director roles.

Through constant borrowing, lack of investment on and off the pitch, and a transparent lack of interest in the football club, Manchester United have fallen off a cliff, but brighter days seem to be on the horizon as the Glazers' announced their plan to sell the football club in late 2022.

A timeline of a dire ownership

2003

The Glazer's first investment, Malcolm Glazer buys a 2.9% stake in the club in March, increasing before the end of the year.

2004

The stake in the club grows quickly just a year later, reaching almost 20% in June, then increasing to nearly 30% in October. The Glazers' grip on the club tightens, making further bids in October and December, removing three directors in the process.

2005

Malcolm Glazer attempts a formal takeover bid in May, after his stake reaches almost 57%. By the end of the month, he obtains more than 76% of the club and shareholders are advised to accept the bid.

By June the Glazer's own 98% of shares and control of United. Rather cunningly, the family loaded their own £525m borrowings onto the club to repay included in the leveraged takeover of the club.

In July, the family make their first appearance at Old Trafford, and already were on the back end of angry protests.

2006

'Love United Hate Glazer' stickers were born and placed on Old Trafford seats after a stalemate with Middlesborough in May.

2010

The green and gold anti-Glazers campaign begins, whilst in the same year the clubs debt hits £716.5m. Also comes out that the family have taken out a total of £20m from the club.

Fans in protest of the Glazers. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/AFP/Getty Images.)

2012

United start trading on the New York stock exchange, and the Glazers make £75m selling a portion of their shares.

2014

Malcolm Glazer dies and the rest of the family sell a further £12m in shares for 17 dollars each, making £129m each.

2015

The six children who own United will be paid more than £15m per year from the club after an announcement was made stating that there will be a dividend to shareholders.

2017

The Glazers make a further £56m from their holding company, Red Football.

2018

According to The Guardian, The Glazers takeover had drained out of United more than £1bn in interest, costs, fees and dividends since 2005.

2019

The latest dividend to be paid by the club was £23m, sharing across the six children approximately £18m.

2020

United's net debt increases by over £300m in the 12 months to the 31st of March 2020 according to their latest set of accounts.

2021

In March, United's co-chairman Avram Glazer puts more shares worth £70m up for sale, whilst debt rises by 16% during the 12 months of the pandemic.

In April, anger builds among fans following the Glazers' attempt to breakaway into the European Super League.

In May, fans break into Old Trafford ahead of the scheduled fixture against Liverpool, causing it to be called off.

The '1958' group banner during protests ahead of Norwich City visit. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images.)

2022

The following year in April, another protest is made involving 1,000 United fans ahead of a fixture hosting Norwich City, and do not enter the game until the 17th minute, representing one for every year of the Glazers reign.

In August, another anti-Glazers protest is made, ahead of the clash against Liverpool and is led by 'The 1958' group who instigated the protest ahead of Norwich.

In November, it seems a big breakthrough is made, as the Glazers announce they 'are commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives' for the club. Potentially signalling the end of their 17-year reign.

What happens next?

Since the New Year, word and reports have been rapidly growing that the Glazers are searching for buyers actively, and are looking to sell in the first quarter of the year, with many reports stating a takeover should be completed by April.

The Glazer family have ultimately ran the club into the ground on and off the pitch since their takeover in 2005.

Lack of investment into the club, continuous borrowing and the lack of a clear and set out strategy on the football side have all contributed to the mismanagement of Manchester United.

Much blame has been put on managers, players and executives for why the club has become a sleeping giant over the years, but one thing is for certain, the Glazers are the roots of all the problems that have accumulated, particularly since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Ever since the news of a potential takeover was on the cards, there was no doubt delight across the United fanbase, and for good reason. It is time for change, time for a new beginning and time for Manchester United to become a football club again.