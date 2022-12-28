Gateshead vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

Just seven days after their 3-0 thumping of York, Mike Williamson's side will again take on David Webb's demoralised team, this time by the River Tyne.

Last Monday, the Heed travelled down to the LNER Community Stadium in an unlikely search of their first away win in over three months, and came away with three points and three goals on top of a victory on the road, as the Minstermen fired blanks.

Loan striker Danny Elliott converted a penalty he won himself early on, before doubling the lead from the spot midway through the second half. Despite having two goals ruled out, Gateshead weren't done there, as Owen Bailey added another, sliding home from a corner.

Prior to the game, the Tynesiders sat second-bottom in the Vanarama National League, but the win will have boosted morale for sure, as they now rise to 21st, one point from safety.

York City, on the other hand, had fans think they were about to ensue a successful run of form, following four points from six against Wrexham and Woking, plus a 5-0 scoreline in their favour in the Isuzu FA Trophy.

However, that wasn't to be, as City fell to potentially their most abysmal loss at their new stadium, in new boss David Webb's first game at the helm.

They will look to get back to winning ways at a ground they have struggled at over the last few meetings between the two sides. The Minstermen sit 16th in the league going into this one, incredibly closer to the playoffs than the relegation zone.

Team News

Gateshead

The injury situation for the Heed remains the same, with just the single player doubtful.

Former Guiseley and Harrogate Town player Aaron Martin picked up an injury against Aldershot, therefore he didn't play against Gloucester City in FA Trophy, or in the reverse fixture against York. A spot on the bench could be available for him, depending on his condition.

York City

Defender Fraser Kerr may be in contention for this fixture, following a period that has seen him struggle with flu and miss the previous game.

Key man Olly Dyson has now served his yellow card suspension, and will likely slot straight back into midfield for City on Monday.

Left back Alex Whittle has failed to make the cut in either of the Minstermen's last two games due to injury, but has been back in training this week and should be ready to start.

Gus Mafuta and Luke James are both out with similar calf injuries, with manager David Webb guessing at another 10 days before they return to fitness.

Star man Maziar Kouhyar is said to return from the sidelines towards the end of January 2023.

Following his loan move from Watford earlier this week, promising young attacker Shaqai Forde will be available to start.

Likely Lineups

Gateshead

Montgomery, Tinkler, Richardson, Storey, Pye, Bailey, Conteh, Olley, Ward, Campbell, Elliott

York City

Ross, Duckworth, Kouogun, Kerr, Whittle, Hurst, Pybus, Dyson, Thomas, John-Lewis, Forde

Key Players

Danny Elliott (Gateshead)

After netting a brace against York in the away fixture, you really can't look past Elliott to grab at least a goal at home to the Minstermen. He could even have had a hat trick earlier this week, had an offside not been flagged.

The highly-rated non-league striker fell just short of promotion from National League North with Boston last season, coincidentally to York, scoring 22 goals throughout the entire campaign.

He transferred to 5th tier club Boreham Wood at the beginning of 2022/23, but has only managed two goals so far. This called for a loan move to the Heed, where he boasts two goals in three goals to date for them.

Embed from Getty Images

Shaqai Forde (York City)

He hasn't appeared for City this season, maybe down to the fact he only joined on Wednesday, but the young forward has so much potential.

Coming in from Watford, Forde earnt his first professional contract with the Championship club at the start of the campaign, after winning the Hornets' Young Player of the Season award.

The 18-year-old had success on loan at Kings Langley last term, recording two goals and an assist in three starts, so he will be hoping to have the same effect in North Yorkshire.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous Meetings

Here is a look at the past five meetings between York City and Gateshead, where the Heed are unbeaten.

26/12/22: York City 0-3 Gateshead - National League

29/01/22: York City 1-1 Gateshead - National League North

07/02/21: Gateshead 2-0 York City - National League North

26/08/19: York City 1-1 Gateshead - National League North

21/02/17: York City 1-3 Gateshead - National League

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Gateshead's multi-purpose Gateshead International Stadium, also home to an athletics track.

It will be York City's sixth visit to the 11,800-seater venue.

Embed from Getty Images

What time is kickoff?

The game will kick off at 3pm GMT on Monday, unlike most other fixtures, taking place on New Years' Day.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans, and it is suggested to buy online, although the game is not all-ticket.

Ticket prices for this fixture is as follows: Adults £18, Concession/65+ £12, Student/17-21 £8, Youth/15-16 £5

You can also watch the game via the new streaming platform on National League TV.

Alternatively, you can listen to live commentary from BBC Radio York.

Both clubs and Jorvik Radio will be providing live updates via social media too.