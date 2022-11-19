Wrexham vs Aldershot Town: National League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2022

Wrexham look to make it 11 games unbeaten in all competitions as the Dragons host Aldershot Town.

A goalless draw against Wealdstone last time out knocked Wrexham off the top of the Vanarama National League table, but they could return to the summit with a victory and defeat for leaders Notts County.

Aldershot suffered a 2-1 defeat to Maidenhead United, their second straight loss after a five-match unbeaten run and the Shots sit just four points above the relegation zone.

This has been a very even matchup over the previous 18 games played with Wrexham winning eight times, Aldershot seven and three draws.

Team news

Wrexham

Manager Phil Parkinson will restore defender Aaron Hayden to rhe starting lineup after he sat out the draw at Wealdstone after a minor problem at lunchtime prior to kick-off.

Jacob Mendy will return to full training next week and is nearing a return.

Aldershot Town

Ryan Hall will be in goal once again following a strong performance against Maidenhead and Inih Effiong will be the Shots' frontman after scoring last week.

Likely line-ups

Wrexham: Howard; Hosannah, Hayden, Tozer, Tunnicliffe; McFadzean, Jones, Young, Lee; Mullin, Palmer

Aldershot Town: Hall; Davies, Harfield, Jordan, Phillips, Cordner; Vincent, Glover, Willard, Amaluzor; Effiong

Key players

Aaron Hayden (Wrexham)

The strike partnership of Mullin and Palmer receives most of the plaudits, but the 25-year-old defender has ten goals to his name and also is a steady, reliable presence in the Dragons' back line.

Tyler Cordner (Aldershot Town)

Despite Aldershot's 18th-place position in the table, they aren't wont for goals, having scored the second-most goals of all bottom-half teams and Cordner has chipped in with five as well as playing every minute of every game this season.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The Racecourse Ground, where Wrexham have never lost to Aldershot, will be the host venue for this match.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 15:00 BST.

How can I watch the match?

Dur to the 3pm blackout laws, there is no live coverage of this game. BBC Surrey Sport has live audio commentary and the Aldershot Twitter account will provide text commentary.