Cardiff vs Millwall: Championship Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

The managerial door continues to revolve at Cardiff City, with Dean Whitehead becoming the third manager to take the reins this term amid a relegation dogfight for the second year running.

Alarmingly, Cardiff have not won a competitive fixture since the beginning of November, and Whitehead will be hoping to get the ball rolling towards their survival bid, and in turn, throw his name into the hat as Vincent Tan and co face arguably the most important appointment in recent City history.

On the other hand, Millwall may well fancy their chances in south Wales, having stapled a surge upon the play-offs under the tuition of Gary Rowett and they currently sit eighth in the league table with the chance to potentially progress into the top six by tomorrow evening, should results go their way.

And while the Championship bears the lottery-esque mantra of being wildly unpredictable, it would be hard to contest that the visitors are not firm favourites heading into the showdown, though Cardiff will be desperate to spring a surprise.

Team news

Cardiff

Many have attributed the wretched bill of health within the Bluebirds camp as a partial reason for their struggles all season.

But, barring the long-term absences of Jamilu Collins and Ebou Adams, coupled with a lengthy lay-off for former Lions full-back Mahlon Romeo, it is believed that Whitehead possesses a full roster to choose from, owing to key men returning to contention such as Callum Robinson and injury-plagued playmaker Rubin Colwill.

In a season scarce of positivity, though, a welcome boost has been provided following the recall of Mark McGuinness from an impressive loan spell up at Sheffield Wednesday, and the defender is tipped to feature against Millwall.

Millwall

Rowett will be unable to summon the services of young forward Tyler Burey, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Scott Malone and Ryan Leonard will also be unavailable for tomorrow's trip, with the latter having not kicked a ball in anger since August.

Likely lineups

Cardiff (4-2-3-1)

Allsop; Ng, McGuinness, Kipre, O'Dowda; Wintle, Rinomhota; Ojo, Sawyers, Philogene-Bidace; Robinson

Millwall (5-2-1-2)

Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace, Styles; Mitchell, Honeyman; Flemming; Bradshaw, Volgsammer

Key players

Cardiff - Callum O’Dowda

Whereas some of Cardiff's extensive summer recruits have taken time to adapt, former-Bristol City man O'Dowda started as he meant to go on and has surfaced as a beacon of consistency over the course of the campaign.

What is even more impressive is that he has managed to become so reliable and effective in two different positions.

Initially impressing on the left wing prior to being shunted in at left-back due to a season-ending injury to Collins and the lacklustre displays from subsequent replacement Niels Nkounkou, who swiftly descended down the pecking order before being recalled by Everton for a loan to Saint-Etienne.

A duracell bunny of a player, O'Dowda has combined athleticism and dynamism with energy, creativity and direct ball-carrying quality to emerge as, by and large, Cardiff's player of the season thus far, chipping in with three goals and a further three assists for good measure.

Unsurprisingly, there is a frustrated school of thought that it would be in the side's best interests for the Republic of Ireland International to play higher up the pitch once more, however, his desire and ability to regain possession at all costs means that he is a formidable proposition in the back four.

There is even internal speculation that the former-Oxford United flyer could go on to play in the Premier League, should he continue to operate in this position.

Millwall - Zian Flemming

Apathy fell around The Den upon the departure of long-serving star attacker Jed Wallace to West Bromwich Albion over the Summer, although Millwall's very own 'Flying Dutchman' has ensured the filling of the void.

After accumulating an admirable return of 35 goal involvements in the two seasons prior to his Eredivisie exit, Flemming has picked up where he left off with 10 strikes from just 23 outings, providing the clinical edge to propel his side towards top-six contention.

Adept in a number of offensive roles, the 24-year-old has bedazzled onlookers time and time again with his shooting from range this term, scoring four goals from outside the area- two of which have been free-kicks.

As such, anything positive that Millwall conjure in south Wales will likely flow through Flemming, and they will need him on the top of his game against the Bluebirds, just as he has been for so much of the campaign.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The fixture will be contested at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff's home ground.

What time is kick off?

The match is set to commence at 15:00 (BST) on Saturday, January 21.

How can I watch?

Due to British broadcasting policies, the game will not be streamed in the UK, although overseas viewers can watch the game via an International pass, which can be purchased from either club site.

Alternatively, audio passes have been made available.