Wrexham sign defender Eoghan O'Connell for undisclosed fee

Wrexham have signed defender Eoghan O'Connell from League One side Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The Dragons, who lead the Vanarama National League, have bolstered their back-line with the signing of the 27-year-old, who is a former academy graduate of Scottish giants Celtic.

Subject to international clearance, O'Connell will be available to make his full debut on Saturday when Wrexham hosts Altrincham at the Racecourse Ground.

"I'm looking forward to it"

Upon arriving at the club, O'Connell said "it's a club on the up. It's an exciting part of the season to come in, and the lads have done well to get us to this point.

"I'm really happy. As soon as the chance to come here came up I was excited to get here and get everything sorted. I've been injured for a while but I've been back in for the last few weeks.

"I can't wait to get into training with the lads. The length of the deal I've signed has shown how all-in I am - I want to help the club push forward and get to where we want to go.

"I know what it's like coming to the end of the season, targeting promotion when the pressure's on, so I'm really looking forward to it.

"The ambition of the club, with the manager and players here, is obviously promotion so i'll throw myself in and see how I can contribute to it."

Defender brings experience to Wrexham

O’Connell graduated from Celtic’s academy and made his debut in the Scottish Premiership in 2014. He only made 13 appearances for Celtic in all competitions, including four in the Champions League before moving on, spending time on loan at Oldham, Cork City and Walsall.

He made the permanent move to England in 2017, playing for first Bury and then Rochdale in Leagues One and Two – making more than 100 league appearances for the latter before earning a move to Charlton last summer.

This season, he has made 22 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions, scoring once in a home win against Portsmouth and playing his part in the club’s run to the EFL Cup quarterfinals – appearing as a second-half substitute against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

"He will bring a lot of quality to the team"

Manager Phil Parkinson was delighted with the move, stating "I'm very pleased, Eoghan is a very strong signing for us, we had the disappointment of losing a couple of players over the weekend, but it was important we acted quickly.

"He has a lot of experience at a high level and he will bring a lot of quality to the team.

"The last two days have been long searching for the player we felt could make the difference for us and i'd like to thank the co-chairman for their support in bringing Eoghan to the club."