Peterborough win race to sign Kabongo Tshimanga

League One playoff-chasing Peterborough United have confirmed the loan signing of Chesterfield star Kabongo Tshimanga, with obligation to buy in the Summer.

Posh are said to have beaten off interest from fellow clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham to land the 25-year-old striker, and have also allegedly had to trigger a release clause of approximately £250,000 to get the deal done.

Tshimanga becomes Peterborough's first deadline day recruit, and will be looking to replicate his Spireites form at the Weston Homes Stadium as soon as possible.

MK Dons and endless loans

Having spent the entirety of his youth career with Milton Keynes Dons since the age of 8 and scoring 27 goals for the Dons at youth level, Tshimanga was rewarded with a place in the first-team squad for the 2014/15 season, despite being just 18.

His debut came as a substitute in the Emirates FA Cup First Round, during a 4-3 away win at Port Vale.

Embed from Getty Images

From 2014 to 2017, the Congo-born forward was in and out of Stadium MK, making seven separate loan moves.

His first two spells came at non-league Aldershot and Chelmsford, though failed to hit the back of the net in limited appearances for both.

Tshimanga did manage to score his first goals at Corby Town though, also in 2015, netting five times across twice as many starts.

Brief spells at other non-EFL teams in Nuneaton and Chesham ensued, plus an unlikely cameo period at Icelandic club, Throttur Reykjavik.

One last loan at Yeovil Town was made possible while at MK Dons, before his release in 2017.

The 25-year-old then plied his trade with Boston United and Oxford City, making a combined 75+ appearances between them, scoring 32 goals.

A proven National League goalscorer

It was at Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood where Tshimanga made a name for himself. He signed there in 2019, and helped the Wood Army to a successful playoff finish in his first season, scoring 19 times during the campaign.

He proved his worth in the following season too, making sure the previous one wasn't a red herring, as he went on to net another 19 goals.

Embed from Getty Images

It was no surprise that the striker had been linked with a move to the Football League after impressing at the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park, but was eventually attracted by fellow National League rivals Chesterfield, joining them for an undisclosed fee in 2021.

Scoring nine goals in just over a month to open his Spireites account, Tshimanga was presented with the league's Player of the Month award.

It didn't stop there, as he went on a personal run which saw him record goals in seven straight games, including a hat-trick against to-be-relegated Weymouth.

However, when it seemed nothing could prevent the star's free scoring form, it was that club, Weymouth, who came back to haunt him. A horrible leg injury suffered during a draw with the Terras sidelined Tshimanga for the remainder of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

He was forced to watch on as the Spireites fell to a playoff semi-final defeat, although did gain a spot in the National League Team of the Season for the third campaign in a row, finishing on 25 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Seven have been added to his tally this season, but that's his time at Chesterfield complete, as he links up with Peterborough United, and will wear the number 39 shirt.

Tshimanga's first Posh interview

On joining the Posh, their new striker spoke to club media, admitting, “I felt the time was right. When I heard a few days ago that Peterborough were interested, it was something that really excited me because everyone knows what they do for players.

"I spoke with the manager and he told me what he expects and he just wants me to be myself and carry on what I have been doing," Tshimanga added.

“It is great to get it done at the start of the week, it means I can get to know my team-mates and how the team want to play. When you are a young footballer, you always watch Sky Sports on deadline day so it is nice to be a part of it today! I am looking forward to getting started.”