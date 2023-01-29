Phil Parkinson "choked for the fans" after Wrexham suffer late cup heartbreak

Wrexham, the only remaining non-league team left in this season's edition of the Emirates FA Cup, didn't let themselves down one bit, securing their name in the hat for the Fifth Round, but alongside Sheffield United.

Although the Dragons were unable to overcome the Blades, a 3-3 draw means they will head to Bramall Lane where one of the two sides will confirm their spot in the last-16.

The hosts were a goal down after only a minute - it took until early in the second half for them to respond, before taking an unlikely lead shortly after, through Tom O'Connor.

United equalized a matter of minutes later, then Hollywood-owned Wrexham thought they had won it through a Paul Mullin strike on 86 minutes.

They may well have, had it not been for John Egan arriving at the back post to slot home deep into added time for Sheffield United.

Parkinson "choked" for the fans

Speaking to media after the enthralling 3-3 contest, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson admitted he was, "choked for the fans we haven’t got over the line and created history here.”

“The start we had, conceding a goal and losing two players (Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden to injury), for the team to reset ourselves as well as we did I thought was outstanding.

“When that happens heads can drop quickly and people start looking around for excuses and there wasn’t any of that. I thought the lads were immense."

Sitting 1st in the Vanarama National League, the Welsh club are 75 places below the Championship high-flyers.

“These are a good side, as their league position suggests, and they have Premier League written all over them but we pinned them back for long periods and it’s a real blow we didn’t get over the line.

“It’s a mix of emotions," Parkinson added.

Hollywood ending not to be

As well as the experienced manager, world-famous owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will join him in sharing the disappointment of not being able to hold on for a few more minutes.

Reynolds made the trip from America to be there in person at the Racecourse Ground, while his counterpart watched from the States.

Parkinson told all on another visit from the Deadpool star: “Ryan came into the dressing room after I’d finished my bit and said some great words to the lads and it meant a lot to the team because the lads gave everything.”

“The lads were flat in the dressing room, I think that shows the group they are.

“But when we wake up tomorrow we have to take enormous credit for the way we have gone about the business but also the atmosphere created in the ground.”

Heckingbottom "glad" of late goal

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom also faced the media after his side played out a proper cup tie in North Wales.

Despite their fifth tier status, Wrexham proved a highly difficult opponent for the Blades, and the 45-year-old backed up that point: "We knew how tough it was going to be, they have won every home game."

"We all know why everyone turned up today and I am relieved and glad that we didn't give them what we wanted," said Heckingbottom, who's side were less than two minutes away from a Fourth Round exit.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we fought and dug in to keep ourselves in the hat and upset everyone,” he added.

Speaking on a debatable red card for Daniel Jebbison, which was shown following an off-the-ball incident, the manager revealed, “I was stood next to the fourth official and he said he’d seen something I’ve not."

“I’ve looked at footage and I can’t see anything in it yet. We can’t just accept it, we have to get to the bottom of it.

“Either Jebbo has to learn from it or if there’s nothing in it we want the player and we will have to appeal it so we need some footage.”

Fulham eyeing up Berge

The word going around at the moment is that United midfielder Sander Berge has received a great deal of interest from Premier League side Fulham.

On being asked why the 24-year-old wasn't involved in the latest matchday squad, Heckingbottom answered, “we’ve been asked not to use him as we are speaking to other clubs – the club wanted to protect the asset.

“The situation we are in – mid-takeover and embargoed – the one way to potentially resolve the issue is to sell a player.

“But it would be foolish to sell a player and not have a replacement.”