Harrogate Town vs Stockport County: League Two Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

Stockport County continue their push for the playoffs as the Hatters visit Harrogate Town in EFL League Two action.

Dave Challinor's men sit seventh in the table and could go sixth with a victory, which would be their second consecutive win following a 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers last Saturday.

The Sulphurites stopped a five-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over promotion contenders Carlisle United last time out, a Paul Huntington own goal eight minutes from time giving Harrogate three much-needed points.

Simon Weaver's side sit just three points above the relegation zone in 20th place and a victory against Stockport would further ease the pressure.

The previous 15 meetings between the two sides have been split evenly with six wins for the Sulphurites, six for the Hatters and three draws.

Team news

Harrogate

Kayne Ramsay suffered a season-ending injury against Carlisle and joins Stephen Dooley and Kyle Ferguson on the sidelines.

Will Smith and Joe Mattock missed out on the weekend as a precaution but both are expected to return for this match.

Likely lineups

Harrogate Town: Jameson; Foulds, Eastman, Mattock, Sims; Pattison, Falkingham; Folarin, Muldoon, Daly; Armstrong

Stockport County: Hinchcliffe; Hussey, Byrne, Wright; Hippolyte, Collar, Croasdale, Camps, Knoyle; Wootton, Madden

Key players

Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town)

Son of Stockport legend Alun, the 26-year-old has scored 10 times this season with only five other players ahead of him on the goal-scoring charts in League Two and he is well on track to surpass last season's total of 14.

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images

Armstrong has also been in good form, scoring eight times in his last 10 outings and he was a key man in Hartlepool's promotion to the fourth tier two years back, scoring the winning penalty in the National League playoff final.

Will Collar (Stockport County)

Having drawn interest from Championship sides with his outstanding play so far, the 25-year-old has provided brilliant support for the strike duo of Paddy Madden and Kyle Wootton from the midfield.

Photo: James Gill/Danehouse - Getty Images

Collar has shown himself to be a threat in attack as well, scoring five goals and assisting four.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The EnivroVent Stadium, which has the smallest capacity in League Two with just 5,000 seats, will play host to this contest.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch the match?

There is no live television coverage of the match.