Heckingbottom "not surprised" at quality of Wrexham ahead of FA Cup replay

All eyes will be fixated on the floodlit playing surface of Bramall Lane for 90 minutes on Tuesday, as high-flying Championship side Sheffield United welcome National League title contenders Wrexham in a sure-to-be captivating Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round replay.

The original tie's story was all about the Dragons and the journey they had been on, under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

An enthralling 3-3 draw was played out, as the Blades fought back in injury time with a late John Egan leveler to keep their FA Cup run alive.

Ahead off the clash, both managers previewed the replay, preparing to face off for a chance to host Tottenham Hotspur in the next round.

Wrexham come as 'no surprise'

United boss Paul Heckingbottom was first up to face the press, and discussed his predictions on how Wrexham would set up to play, insisting they will do "nothing different" from what they did in the previous cup tie.

Since that famous fixture, Sheffield United have gone on to fire blanks in a goalless draw against Championship strugglers Rotherham, and will aim for a return to scoring form on Tuesday evening.

"They'll come and attack us and have a free hit, similar to what they did at Coventry, similar what they did to us at home. It's a different feel for them in these games, but that makes them dangerous, so we have to respect that, and approach it in the right way.

"Everything impressed me (what Wrexham did), but nothing surprised me, because I've seen enough of them, I know enough of the players. So, nothing they are doing at the minute, whether that's the league form or the cup run, nothing is surprising me."

It was the Hollywood ownership that star strikers Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer couldn't resist on being asked to join in the previous seasons, and again, the Welsh side have attracted Football League quality in adding defender Eoghan O'Connell to their ranks.

Wrexham's new Irishman would go on to net the winning goal on his debut at Altrincham.

"They have good players, they can attract good players, they can pay for good players. You can see that when they they got their injuries against us at the back, then they go and sign (Eoghan) O'Connell from Charlton, who was arguably Rochdale's best player last season.

"Their story is why everyone is turning up. That's what their journey is, and it drives me on, that type of thing, and I want to beat them because of that 100%, but it doesn't mean it changes our approach, or their approach.

"When I came out of the game down at the Racecourse, I had five minutes with some of their fans, and they are on an unbelievable journey, and everything that is happening is so good for them and for the National League, for football in general."

Injury update

Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle recently picked up a calf injury, which puts him position in Tuesday's squad in jeopardy. On being asked whether there's any chance of him earning some minutes against the non-league big guns, Heckingbottom simply replied, "No, probably not.

"Anyone with any doubts will probably not feature in this game. He's been out running today on the grass.

Also on loan from a Premier League club is 33-year-old Ciaran Clark, from Newcastle. He has been absent from the Blades squad since the QPR draw at the start of January.

The United boss revealed he might, "possibly," get some minutes against Wrexham. "He trained at the back end of last week. If we can get him the chance to get some minutes, we will do it, but it won't be 90 minutes."

"Give it everything we've got"

Even with the opponent being a team ranked three leagues above them, Phil Parkinson and Wrexham will have been thoroughly disappointed not to have got over the line with the win in the initial game.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson could be only 90 minutes away from an FA Cup Fifth Round tie with Antonio Conte's Tottenham (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

They fell behind early doors, but reestablished an advantage in the second half, leading 2-1. They were pegged back again, but still managed to find another goal in the tie, with Mullin smashing home with five minutes left to play, before that dramatic stoppage time equalizer from United.

The Wrexham boss said: "It was a great first game against Sheffield United, and obviously we would have loved to have got through at the first time of asking, but there's another chance for us, and a great opportunity to play on a terrific stage - Bramall Lane and test ourselves again.

"Logically, it was a great opportunity to win the game at home, but equally, we went to Coventry and played really well on the day, and we will be going there tomorrow to make it a cup tie and give it everything we've got to try and get through."

One of the main talking points, if not the key one, from the FA Cup Fifth Round draw was a home tie for the Dragons, not only that, but against Premier League opposition in Spurs.

Bear it in mind that they haven't faced a top tier side competitively since beating Middlesbrough in 2000.

"It's a great draw and we'll do everything we can to try and get to that stage," said Parkinson.

Team selection

The visitors' gaffer also covered team selection is his pre-match press conference: "We picked a team which we thought was best for the day and good enough to get the result, and we ended up getting a draw.

"That's what it will be like on Tuesday night - we are picking the team looking at everybody this morning. We've got a few knocks as you'll imagine from Altrincham.

"Reece Hall-Johnson is going for a scan today, so yeah, we're picking the team that we feel is ready to have a real go."