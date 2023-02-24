Jurgen Klopp: 'Get behind my boys'

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to get behind his players as they seek to secure a Champions League qualification spot for next season.

He acknowledged that the Reds must dip into the transfer market in the summer but reminded supporters to give their all to support the current crop of players at his disposal.

"This team is the basis of what we do, it was always the basis for what we do. The people are now in a mood like he should go, he should go, calm down please.

Go on Youtube and watch an old video, that is what he did, he threw his heart and soul on the pitch, that doesn't mean that we have to be thankful for the rest of his life, but that is still in there.

Let's make a decision after the season and as long as we are still together let's support this group together with me with all we have."

Transfer market plans

Discussing the club's plans for the summer transfer window, the German assured reporters that the Reds still could not afford to take unnecessary risks in the market but would be on the search for new recruits.

"Money has always impact. This cannot be that much an impact.

It is a summer where we have to be in the market. I am sorry that I cannot guarantee Champions League in this moment, but we will fight for it, but it is tricky and difficult.

We played five years in the Champions League, massive, got three finals, massive, from a money point of view.

We built a stand, built a training ground, around us, few people are speeding up, you can't ignore that, it is still about finding the right players.

Thank god, in the world of football, there are a lot of right players, not all of them are affordable or want to come, but a lot of good players out there."

Asked whether there was any truth to internet speculation that he and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders had more sway on transfers as a result of Michael Edwards' departure, Klopp confirmed it was business as usual.

"I have always the same say. I cannot decide at all about money, not about one penny."

When asked about owners Fenway Sports Group's John W. Henry confidence in securing outside investment in an interview with the Boston Sports Journal midweek, the former Borussia Dortmund man replied in a jovial manner.

"I am optimistic when John is optimistic," he said.

"I am not involved in the search for investors, that would be funny. My job is to make 100% clear what we need from a sports point of view. Other people are responsible for giving us the resources. "

'I believe in giving players time'

The 55-year-old was asked about the form of Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho, who have both been criticised for their form this season, he declared that his players are not robots and deserve time.

Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho in training (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

"I give people time, the world outside doesn't give anyone time, the world is a crazy place, not just in football. We know everything immediately, we google everything.

I am from a different time, I know that everybody needs time to develop, to get back to your best, everything needs time in life and everybody accepts that for himself, but not for other people.

It is part of the whole show that we get judged. It is completely normal that people play two good games and you will write 'the best Virgil van Dijk ever'.

Fabinho is completely different to what we saw five or six weeks ago and we have to keep that going now.

He had 80% summer, but he was not at all a problem in the game, but had to play a lot, now it is back, play on, plenty of sixes, Stefan can play it, Hendo can play it, but Fabinho at his best, it is really important to have him there, because he sorts a lot of situations for us.

"That was really fine in the last three games. Drop of form can happen, nobody expects it, everything needs time in a business where there is no time, that is the problem."