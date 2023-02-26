Hartlepool United 3-3 Walsall: Askey era begins with draw as Pools claw back

John Askey's Hartlepool United tenure began with a point against mid-table Walsall, as his side matched their motto of 'never say die', recovering from 3-1 down to claim a draw late on.

The visitors looked convincing early in the game, and their hard work paid off after 33 minutes, with Tom Knowles striking into the bottom corner.

Shortly after returning from the break, Isaac Hutchinson burst into the box before rifling high into the net, doubling the Saddlers' lead, but Pools soon cut into that through a Dan Kemp penalty.

Within the final 20 minutes, a third was added to the away scoresheet - Matty Stevens skipped past a couple of defenders, slotting home into the corner.

That should really have been the three points wrapped up for Michael Flynn's travelling team, but Hartlepool made a late dash.

Two goals within the final few minutes of the match;, the first a spot-kick from Kemp, and the latter a close-range header from Connor Jennings; saw the Pools unbelievably stage a comeback to give fans something to shout about in the first game of the Askey era.

Story of the match

A new era began in Hartlepool, as new boss John Askey prepared to oversee his first game in charge, but was faced with selection difficulty, as a select few stars were ruled out, particularly Josh Umerah, who has already ten goals to his name this season.

That wasn't to be the case for Michael Flynn, who was forced to make just one change to his Walsall eleven, with Jamille Matt missing out through injury, and Yann Songo'o taking his place.

Right from the very off, it wouldn't have been wrong for Askey to appear displeased with his men, as a mistake seconds in allowed the visitors to break forward and come close twice in quick succession, but both Tom Knowles' strikes were well-saved by Jakub Stolarczyk.

Pools did enjoy long spells with the ball in the opening stages, though it would be their opponents to have the better chances. 14 minutes in, the ball fell to Brandon Comley, who took no hesitation in curling one from distance, only to watch it agonizingly crash against the crossbar.

The first proper chance that the hosts would gain came through a decent David Ferguson lofted pass on 21 minutes, but Dan Kemp chose to go with his weaker foot, and ended up firing well off the mark.

Just over ten later, Comley made a dash into the area, then setting aside for Knowles, who made up for previous missed opportunities, cleverly turning his man and striking into the bottom right corner.

Hartlepool couldn't have wished for the break to arrive sooner, and in need of some kind of inspirational team talk from the new gaffer.

That didn't happen, as the visitors took advantage of their inability to notch up an attempt on target, so had another go themselves four minutes after the restart.

Isaac Hutchinson burst forward, beating a couple of Pools defenders before unleashing a rocket into the top corner from outside the box, as Saddlers made Askey's job in hand, twice as hard.

However, Pools did get one back shortly after, as Jack Hamilton was pulled down inside the area, presenting them with a chance to cut into Walsall's lead. Kemp coolly dispatched down the middle, throwing his side a lifeline.

Sprits seemed to have been lifted by that goal, and so went close with a couple of succeeding chances.

Kemp's goalbound effort ricocheted wide of the woodwork, before Hamilton couldn't head anywhere but into the inviting arms of Owen Evans.

The Saddlers' safety of three points was in a little doubt at this stage, so one more would surely do it - shortly before the 75-minute mark, Matty Stevens latched onto a perfect through ball from Hutchinson, and drove into the box, slotting home with a neat finish into the corner to restore the two-goal cushion.

One minute prior to the closure of regulation time, Oliver Finney's run towards goal was halted as Liam Kinsella clipped his feet, and all eyes were again on the referee, who pointed to the spot.

Kemp stepped up once again in the same manner he did before, smashing past the 'keeper for what seemed to be a consolation, but that wasn't what Hartlepool had in mind.

Merely seconds after the restart, David Ferguson launched a free kick at the far post, nodded back across by Edon Pruti for Connor Jennings to head home past a helpless Evans, as an elated Askey watched on.

Connor Jennings netted a late leveler for Pools (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Somehow, Pools had managed to walk away with a lucky point in what was their new gaffer's first match in charge, but it still leaves them two points from the drop.

Player of the match