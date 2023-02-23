Notts County boost promotion hopes with Lemonheigh-Evans arrival

Notts County have boosted their midfield options with the addition of Connor Lemonheigh-Evans on loan from League Two Stockport County.

The versatile playmaker has featured 19 times for the Hatters so far this season after making the switch from Torquay United in pre-season.

Magpies fans will be hoping that the arrival of Lemonheigh-Evans gives manager Luke Williams positive selection headaches as the world's oldest professional football club eye a return to the Football League following a four season absence.

County currently sit top of the Vanarama National League, five points ahead of challengers Wrexham but have played two more games than their Welsh rivals.

A Torquay Terror

Originally progressing through the Bristol City youth setup, the 26 year old made his name during a series of loan spells at Torquay United in a deal which eventually became permanent over two years after his first game for the Gulls on loan from the Robins.

Two fantastic seasons whilst a permanent Yellow Army player forged Lemonheigh-Evans into one of the most sought after National League players. The midfielder scored eleven league goals in the 2021/22 season including a hat trick for the Devon side against Notts County in a 5-1 rout.

He was given his breakthrough move in the summer of 2022 as newly promoted League Two side Stockport County acquired his services. He has since made 19 appearances for the Edgeley Park side.

Lemonheigh-Evans has also represented Wales at various youth levels, having been born in Swansea. He most recently scored twice in his three appearances for the Welsh u21 side in 2018.

Lemonheigh-Evans got his break during a number of loan spells at Torquay United. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Boss Williams full of praise for new signing

Notts County manager Luke Williams was singing Lemonheigh-Evans' praises in an interview with the Magpies' media team.

Remembering their time together at Bristol City, Williams said "He was versatile, tough, excellent with the ball and, wherever he played, he could score. I have so many good memories of his performances in training and in games"

“One of the first conversations I had with him was to tell him I thought he was a League One-quality player. I’d just been working at that level with Swindon and instantly thought Connor and a couple of other guys, Aden Baldwin included, could have held their own at that level with the right management, even though they were just teenagers. I’d be amazed if he doesn’t go on to do that.”

Williams has, however, pointed out that the midfielder will need to be at his best if he wants to nail down a position in the squad. He said “We’re on a very good run so he’ll know it would be unrealistic for him to walk straight into the team, but it’s clear that he’ll have lots of opportunities to play here."

“We don’t have a huge squad, we play ferociously and there are a lot of big games coming up so he’s going to be on the pitch a lot."

New man delighted to arrive at Meadow Lane

Lemonheigh-Evans described how happy he was to join the title chase at Meadow Lane for the remainder of the season in an interview with the club's media team.

He said "I'm happy to be here, I'm excited to be here. The club are in a fantastic place and I'm just delighted that I get to be a part of that in these last two-and-a-bit months (of the season) and I can't wait to get going."

Speaking on his versitility, the midfielder added "When I was at Bristol I ended up playing centre-half, I think I have still got that ability. I'm just hoping I get the chance to play wherever and I'll give everything I have when I do get that chance to play and that's what I'll do."

The midfielder made his Bristol City debut in an FA Cup game against Watford. (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Notts County host Dagenham & Redbridge in the late kick-off in the National League on Saturday and Lemonheigh-Evans will be available for selection.