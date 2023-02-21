Barnet FC vs Altrincham: National League Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Idris Kanu of Barnet Football Club celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Vanarama National League match between Oldham Athletic and Barnet at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 12th November 2022. (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dean Brennan's black and amber army will be hoping to put their tired legs aside after six consecutive away games, as they welcome Phil Parkinson and his Alty side that sit firmly in mid-table ahead of Tuesday night's Vanarama National League clash.

The Bees were undefeated in the league since the 1st November before last week. After taking the lead at Meadow Lane to the league leaders, they succumbed to the quality of the Pies' midfield and attack, registering their first loss of the new year.

It was then another trip back to Torquay United, who Barnet saw off to qualify for the quarter final stages of the FA Trophy only a week prior at Plainmoor. This time, the tiredness was evident, with Ryan De Havilland's stunning free kick not enough to cancel out Torquay's two goals by Aaron Jarvis and Tope Fadahunsi.

Meanwhile, Altrincham were excellent on the weekend, seeing off 3rd-place Woking at the J. Davidson Stadium. Goals from Regan Linney on his first start and substitutes Maxi Oyedele and Josh Lundstram ensured that the Robins secured all three points.

A win for Alty at the Hive could bring them up to 11th depending on other results, with them only eight points off the final playoff spot.

However, Barnet lie on 53 points, meaning a win could take them to fourth depending on Chesterfield's fixture against Wealdstone, and potentially two points off Woking with two games in hand. Darren Sarll's side host Bromley, but have dipped in form with their last win on the 7th February.

Team News:

Barnet

The Bees have been without Danny Collinge and Ben Wynter, who are a crucial part of the defence that has been solid since late September and early October's high scoring thrillers against Dagenham and Redbridge and Wrexham.

It is unknown whether the duo are available to return yet, but their return is much-awaited by both Brennan and the fans, who Collinge and Wynter have quickly become favourites since their move to London in the summer.

They have since announced the arrivals of Courtney Senior from AFC Wimbledon and Finley Potter on loan from Sheffield United. Brennan called upon the need for reinforcements at the start of the week, and this is a huge boost for the defence and the wing-backs that the Irishman often deploys.

The arrival of target man Harry Smith on loan from Leyton Orient has allowed Barnet to switch to a two-striker formation, and the 6"5 forward has already bagged two goals in three appearances.

Altrincham

Regan Linney was superb for the Robins in his first start for the club on the weekend. He tormented the Cards' impressive defence, and opened his tally within 25 minutes.

Number four Isaac Marriott continues to impress under Phil Parkinson, and was named in the Vanarama National League team of the week for his stellar performance.

Predicted Lineups:

Barnet: Walker, Beard, Diara, Okimo, Potter, Gorman, Pritchard, De Havilland, Kanu, Kabamba, Smith

Altrincham: Byrne, E. Jones, J. Jones, Baines, Welch-Hayes, Osborne, Marriott, Lundstram, Cashman, Hulme, Linney

Key Players:

Barnet - Nicke Kabamba

The 30-year-old has been on a slightly dry run since his hat trick against playoff contenders Chesterfield, who ironically were very interested in acquiring his services a few days before.

The man of the moment is his attacking partner Harry Smith, but it's hard not to talk about the prowess of Kabamba, who has 17 goals to his name in the league.

He is in his most impressive season of his career yet, surpassing the 15 goals he recorded with Hampton and Richmond in 2016.

If Alty need to close one man down from hitting the back of the net, it's the Barnet number nine.

Peter Clarke of Oldham Athletic tussles with Nicke Kabamba of Barnet Football Club during the Vanarama National League match between Oldham Athletic and Barnet at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 12th November 2022. (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Altrincham - Regan Linney

First start, first goal. Impact player. Linney arrived from FC United of Manchester and has hit the ground running under Phil Parkinson.

The 25-year-old will hope to convert his goal into consistent form, as Altrincham look to rocket up the league table.

Regan Linney of FC United of Manchester Reece James of Doncaster Rovers in action during the Emirates FA Cup match between F.C. United of Manchester and Doncaster Rovers at Broadhurst Park on November 7, 2020 in Moston, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Barnet's The Hive Stadium.

What time is kickoff?

As with all of the National League fixtures taking place on Tuesday, the game will kick off at 7:45pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are still available to purchase for both home and away fans, and can do so via the Barnet ticketing site.

You can stream the game for just £9.50 on National League TV (UK fans).

Alternatively, VAVEL will have a post-match match report from the press box at the Hive at full time.