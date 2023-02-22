Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, Round 34, 2023

Tranmere Rovers return to league action after a recent barren run and are eager to rekindle a consistent run and move up the table once more. Rovers are presented with a tough challenge, as second placed Stevenage welcome the Super White Army to Hertfordshire.

Pressure continues to mount on Tranmere’s Micky Mellon, with a lack of consistency taking a play-off challenging outfit to a perilous position of mid-table. Their recent two displays have shown a great level of concern, as old habits are beginning to re-appear.

Rovers were undone by an in-form Mansfield Town side on Saturday, with Tranmere unable to register a shot on target as goals from Riley Hardbottle and Davis Kellor-Dunn succumbed the Super White Army, who slipped back down to 15th position.

Their opponents are a towering 13 points off league leaders Leyton Orient albeit with the fortune of three games in hand, so the gap could close to four points should they take full advantage.

A win tomorrow would do Boro’s confidence the world of good and strengthen their promotion credentials as we enter the business end of the campaign.

Team news

Stevenage

Boro have two goalkeepers sidelined for the visit of Tranmere, as Jökull Andrésson, who was originally brought in to replace the injured Taylor Ashby-Hammond, won’t be available. The club have signed Toby Savin on loan from Accrington Stanley, so he’s expected to feature.

Other than the goalkeeper situation, a strong outfield Stevenage squad is expected to feature as they look to topple Tranmere.

Tranmere

Brad Walker is an injury concern after coming off against Doncaster Rovers, so will remain a doubt for Saturday as he missed the games against Bradford City and Mansfield Town also.

Another injury concern is Jordan Turnbull after a reported strain, so a spell on the sidelines could be imminent.

Likely line-ups

Stevenage

Savin; Smith, Sweeney, Clark, Piergianni, Jo. Ried; Roberts, Forster-Caskey, Gilbey; Norris, Ja. Ried.

Tranmere

Murphy, Dacres-Cogley, Jameson, Davies, Bristow; Turner-Cooke, O’Connor, Hendry, Hawkes; Hemmings, Saunders.

Key players

Jordan Roberts (Stevenage)

Stevenage have been a free-flowing side this season, with the goals shared across the squad, but the one to watch is Jordan Roberts.

Roberts has netted eight times and is a midfielder who can spark dangerous attacks with his creativity.

After his spell in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell, his return to England has been impressive, however, his goals have dried up of late.

Saturday’s game against Rovers brings a great opportunity for Roberts to shine in the engine room once more.

Regan Hendry (Tranmere)

After making a stark impression on his new fans and manager, Hendry will be one to watch for Rovers on Saturday.

A stalwart in Forest Green Rovers’ title winning campaign in League Two, he is rich in fourth tier experience and is known for helping clubs get promoted, like he did last season. He will hope to ignite Tranmere’s serge towards League One.

His best Rovers displays came in his opening two outings - a cameo appearance off the bench against Stockport County and his first start against Doncaster Rovers, bringing a new breath of life to a Tranmere side who need to push on.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the LAMEX Stadium, Stevenage.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, February 25.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £1.

Highlights will be available on the Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage YouTube channels after the game.