Four (more) things we learnt from Liverpool's defeat at Bournemouth

The Premier League never ceases to amaze as bottom-of-the-table Bournemouth overcame high-flying Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

One of these sides suffered heartbreak last week with a last-minute goal denying them a much-needed point on the road while the other eased past their biggest rivals in a 7-0 win.

Complacency on the part of Liverpool coupled with the fighting and spirited nature of Bournemouth helped provide a shock result.

Cody Gakpo had the ball in the net early on but saw his goal ruled out for offside.

The hosts took the lead in the 28th minute through Philip Billing, as he ran on to a low cross to tap home past a helpless Alisson.

Diogo Jota won his side a penalty in the second half but Mohamed Salah uncharacteristically failed to convert.

Bournemouth's goalkeeper was relatively quiet in the second period as the visitors struggled to create any clear chances.

Here is a look at four things we learnt from the match:

Bournemouth continue to start games strongly

Bournemouth headed into today's game on the back of squandering a 2-0 lead away against the league leaders.

The hosts showed yet more fight and quality in the opening 45 minutes against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Danish midfielder, Billing, proved to be the difference maker on both occasions as he scored the goal to put his side 1-0 up at the break for a second week in a row.

An early Liverpool storm was dealt with well as Gary O'Neil's team dug deep to keep themselves in the game.

Following a challenging 20 minutes or so, the Cherries made their mark on the match with the midfield and attack being able to cause the visitors problems.

Billing and Dango Ouattara combined for a second week in a row to provide the opener that sent the Bournemouth faithful into the break with something to smile about.

Billing shows he is ready to make the step up

The match-winner on the day proved that he is capable of playing in the Premier League and holding his own.

Whether he does so with Bournemouth is another question. If they end up finishing in the bottom three, it will prove difficult to keep hold of their star man.

Not only did he score the winning goal but he caused all sorts of problems for the opposition on the day.

Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic could not cope with the power and driving runs through the middle of the park.

His knack for arriving in the box at the right times to support his teammates is proving so important for his team.

He currently leads the way in the scoring charts for Bournemouth also with six league goals.

His ability to contribute in both attack and defence will have caught the eye of many clubs this season and could be the reason his current club struggle to keep hold of him in the long term.

Liverpool still looks shaky on the road

The Reds have picked up their form in the past few games and weeks. A massive win at Anfield against fierce rivals Manchester United in the previous fixture was expected to give the side belief moving forward.

However, Klopp's team have had a season-long struggle when it comes to away games in the Premier League. Three wins on the road in the league is simply not the form of a team with top-four aspirations.

A fast start from the away team looked like a sign of change in this respect but it was not to be.

On a day that could have seen them move up to fourth place in the league temporarily at least, ended in disappointment.

Failure to beat the side bottom of the league shows that Liverpool is not back to their best and can still expect a bumpy end to the season.

The Reds finally win a penalty...and miss!

It has been almost one year since Liverpool was last awarded a spot kick in a league game.

The 2nd of April 2022 was the last time they had the opportunity to convert from 12 yards against Watford at Anfield.

Fabinho smashed the ball past Ben Foster on that occasion but with Salah on the pitch this time, there was only one man stepping up.

The Egyptian forward was never really involved enough from a Liverpool point of view. Struggling to make the same impact he made only six days earlier.

Liverpool fans will no doubt have been left speechless when their talisman stepped up and fired several yards wide of the post.

A game that never really clicked for the forward or any of his teammates in front of goal was further compounded by the shocking miss.