Four things we learned as Arsenal dramatically beat Bournemouth 3-2

An incredible comeback win meant that Arsenal maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League and took another step closer to winning the title.

It was an electric start to the game, with Phillip Billing giving Bournemouth the lead after just 9 seconds, which was the second-quickest goal in Premier League history.

Martin Ødegaard had a shot saved by keeper Neto and Bukayo Saka could not follow in the rebound for Arsenal's best chance of the first half.

It got even better for the Cherries in the second half, as Marcos Senesi headed in from a corner to put them in absolute dreamland.

However, it was Arsenal that struck next, with Thomas Partey giving his team a lifeline. The goal made Arsenal look like a different side and looked like a threat every time they went forward.

It was not long before the equaliser came, as Ben White slotted the ball in and scored his first goal for the club.

Pandemonium then struck at the Emirates in the 97th minute when Reiss Nelson fired the winner as the ball fell to him on the edge of the area to send Arsenal fans into bedlam.

The win kept the Gunners top and maintained their five-point gap over rivals Manchester City and has fans dreaming that this year could finally be their year to lift that Premier League trophy.



Here are some of the main takeaways from this fixture:

Champions find a way to win

Arsenal has been accused of lacking a backbone and being weak over the years and that cannot be said about them this season.

The old sporting cliche that champions find a way to win is something that Arsenal has managed this season. Title-winning sides often score last-minute winners and have dramatic comebacks on their way to winning the trophy and this Arsenal side certainly has that.

The mentality has changed from aiming just to qualify for Europe to a side that has a real chance of winning the league.

Summer additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko who have added serial winner mentality to the Arsenal ranks and the presence of those two men on and off the field will play such an important role as the pressure starts to build towards the end of the season.

Billing lightning start ultimately falls short for Bournemouth

The second-quickest Premier League goal of all time gave the Cherries a dream start, but ultimately it was all in vain. That now leaves them with one win out of their last 12 games as they sit bottom of the Premier League.

Straight from kick-off, the ball was fed wide to Dango Ouattara who fired a low ball across the box which fell to Billing who slotted home for the perfect start.

Ultimately, they fell short, but can take real heart for a performance that will give some hope for staying up and avoiding the drop.

Out of the ashes, a hero arises

A player who has hardly featured this season for Arsenal took his opportunity and single-handedly won the game for his team.

Nelson graduated from the Arsenal academy and has struggled to nail down minutes with his chances limited, but has certainly played his way into his manager's thoughts after his performance.

A goal and assist will certainly give him some hope that he can get more minutes for the rest of the season.

Will Bournemouth survive the drop this year?

With Scott Parker sent packing and Gary O'Neil taking the reigns, the Bournemouth ship remains on course heading towards the drop.

Winning promotion last campaign, it look set to be an instant return to the second tier. A massive few weeks will decide Bournemouth's fate, but they will need to pick up results and fast if they want to give themselves any chance of staying up.