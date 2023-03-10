Manchester Utd vs Southampton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Luke Shaw of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 5, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester Utd put on a resilient display last night as they sailed to a 4-1 victory against Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League, but their attention will have quickly switched to this weekend's Premier League clash against Southampton, as the Red Devils look to get their league form back on track after last weeks heavy defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Rubén Sellés' Southampton side will travel north in high spirits after a crucial 1-0 win against fellow relegation battlers Leicester City last time out. The Saints couldn't have asked for a much better start since Sellés took to the hot seat, as they beat Chelsea at St Mary's in the Spaniard's first game as interim boss. Since then, the Spanish manager has been offered the role until the end of the season and has overseen his side winning two out of their last three Premier League games.

The fixture at Old Trafford last season ended in a 1-1 draw, and The Saints will be hoping for more of the same in a bid to fight their way out of the relegation zone and continue from where they left off in Gameweek 26.

Team News

Manchester Utd

Erik Ten Hag has named the same side for the last two fixtures and it is likely he will keep his side unchanged this weekend as he looks to build consistency.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain sidelined for this weekend's clash, with Anthony Martial unlikely to return as well as Marcel Sabitzer, who missed out on United's Europa League tie against Real Betis on Thursday evening.

Southampton

The Saints head into this one without long-term absentees, Tino Livramento and Juan Larios.

Sellés will be hopeful Carlos Alcaraz is fit to start after the Argentine became the hero for Southampton last time out versus Leicester City. The striker will be in strong contention depending on a late fitness test before the match. Mohamed Elyounoussi could be a contender for the starting XI if his teammate Alcaraz fails to pull through.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester Utd

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Southampton

Bazanu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana, Adams

Key Players

Manchester Utd - Marcus Rashford

The English international has arguably been one of the best-performing players in world football since the return of club football following the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Since the turn of the year, Rashford has netted an impressive 18 times in 22 appearances in all competitions and Ten Hag's star man will be hungry for more after last weeks thrashing at the hands of their bitter rivals Liverpool.

The Manchester Utd academy graduate possesses pace and power in abundance and will pounce on any error that presents itself. The Saints will have to keep a close eye on United's in-form attacker or it could be a long trip back down to the south of England.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Southampton - James Ward-Prowse

The Southampton academy graduate is arguably one of the best free-kick takers in world football and with any opportunity for a shot in and around the box, he is often clinical.

The Saints captain led his side to victory against Chelsea with a stunning free-kick inside the left post which grabbed the three points in Sellés' first game as Saint's boss. The English midfielder will be quick to pounce on any lapse in concentration from David De Gea in the opposition net and the Red Devils will need to be very wary of conceding fouls in and around the box.

The 28-year-old has scored 17 free-kicks since 2016 - an absolutely remarkable tally, and The Saint's graduate is one free-kick away from equaling the record amount of free-kick goals scored in Premier League history, which has been originally set by David Beckham with 18 free-kick finishes.

Interestingly, 13 out of the last 17 free-kicks Ward-Prowse has scored have come away from home, and what better way to equal the record amount than to shock Old Trafford with a free-kick winner, potentially guiding his side out of the relegation zone.

James Ward-Prowse of Southampton scores the opening goal from a free-kick during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This fixture is being played at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester Utd F.C.

What is the date and time of the fixture?

This Premier League tie is scheduled for Sunday March 12th at 2pm (GMT).

Where can I watch the match?

This game is not being televised unless you are a subscriber to MUTV.