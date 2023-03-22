Manchester United takeover: Who's bid will come out on top?

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on March 19, 2023.

As the second round of bidding deadline draws near in the race to purchase Manchester United, there are two parties who remain potential new owners.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and his Nine Two Foundation are the front runners and have reportedly prepared a 'world record' offer for a sports club.

This is was reported by Sky Sports Chief Reporter Kaveh Solhekol who states this record breaking bid will be submitted this evening prior to the 9PM BST deadline.

The second horse remaining in the race is Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is backed by American bank Goldman Sachs, with his offer reported by the Financial Times to eclipse £5 billion.

According to The Athletic however, some well placed sources feel that it is the Qatari Sheikh Jassim who has the edge, purely based on financial power and the fact the bid will undoubtedly be more.

This seems to be the Glazer family's deciding factor on who they sell to, with Sky's Solhekol saying the Glazers do not care who they sell to and purely will judge based on who pays them the most money.

So with that being said, what would each bidder bring to Manchester United?

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani

It goes without saying that out of the two, Qatar's bid will bring with it more full scale changes and improvements quickly, with reports suggesting there would be around £7 billion that the Sheikh would be looking to spend.

This money would of course go towards rebuilding the first team, but also the youth academy, and the women team too would receive significant funding.

New training ground facilities, buildings and likely an improved youth and womens stadium akin to that of Real Madrid. However most importantly would be the stadium's revitalisation which would take place.

Old Trafford, while incredible and historic, has seen better days and requires full-scale renovation in order to bring it into the 21st century and to give the Red Devils a home befitting of the worlds biggest club.

In contrast to their competitors, the Nine Two foundation will not have to borrow to finance a takeover.

On submission of his opening bid, the Nine Two foundation revealed the Sheikh's plans saying:

"The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United once more.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports.

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world. More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops.”

Thani is also a long-time United fan, since 1992 hence the naming of his foundation, after the class of 92'.

All in all, the Qatari bid is the preferred option of many Red Devils fans, including this writer, as it likely is the only way that it will be possible to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United in years to come.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS and also French football side Nice already, however owning United would be the icing on the top for this lifelong fan.

His bid, while not as financially substantial as that of his challenger, does offer the promise to make the Premier Leagues' most successful side, winners once again.

In his statement, Ratcliffe said:

"We can confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchester United Football Club. We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community.

"We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again.

“We also recognise that football governance in this country is at a crossroads. We would want to help lead this next chapter, deepening the culture of English football by making the club a beacon for a modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership.

"We want a Manchester United anchored in its proud history and roots in the northwest of England, putting the Manchester back into Manchester United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League.”

One common fan concern on this bid however is the lack of finance, and the worry that once bought, there won't be any extra money to upgrade the team and facilities.

There are also concerns about Ratcliffe loading more debt onto the club. He is also unlikely to clear United's existing gross debt which stands at £680M.

Either way it goes, we don't have long left until it will become crystal clear and whichever way it goes, it will be an upgrade on the previous.