Ten Hag: Bruno showed 'big personality' in Betis win

Manchester United must now turn their focus once again to the Premier League when they host Southampton at the weekend.

The Red Devil's come into the weekend off the back of a vital win over Real Betis in their first-leg Round of 16 tie that saw them put one foot into the Quarter-Finals of the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag was quick to praise his players after the performance on Thursday. The Man United boss praised Wout Weghorst stating that he showed "great personality and character" after getting his first goal at Old Trafford in midweek.

The Dutchman was also keen to defend David De Gea's kicking stating "David is improving and he will keep improving, I am sure."

Ten Hag however jumped at the defence of Bruno Fernandes after recent criticism of the midfielder circulated following the defeat at Anfield.

The Man United boss was delighted with his display on Thursday, and said "I'm very pleased with his captaincy because he gives the team energy." Ten Hag also explained what Fernandes brings to his side and how he leads on the pitch.

Fernandes "led the team"

“Today (Thursday) he showed big personality, by giving this performance, by leading the team. That’s always brilliant.”

“I think he has so many skills, and now scoring with his head from a corner and I think he can score with his right, his left, with his head. He’s creating final passes. I think of course he’s very happy when he scores a goal and because that’s important and then you can celebrate it and he did it together with the fans.”

“I’m very pleased with his captaincy because he gives the team energy. He’s not only giving the physical output, which is the best in the whole team, but he is running in the right direction and he is directing players, he’s coaching players and he is leading the team from a tactical perspective.”

“His emotion is his weapon, but sometimes it is too strong. So of course, I help him, I support him and I give him feedback. Sometimes he has to show more control of his emotions and it will help him learn when to use the rational attitude and when to use the emotional attitude. I think that’s a nice development point for him and when he does he will be even better.”

Weghorst "got his reward"

Ten Hag explained why Weghorst continues to retain his place in the starting 11, and why not only is it because of injuries but because of his work ethic and focus.

“As you can see, he’s offering the right position, and he fails but he keeps going so he showed great personality and character. Not only in this game but even early on he could have had his goal but he keeps focused, he keeps working, he keeps putting himself in the right positions and finally he got his goal and his reward.”

Weghorst celebrating his first Old Trafford goal. (Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

“He’s physically capable to play a lot of games, he’s a very fit player and he recovers very well. I expect he can play a lot of games but we have also Anthony Martial injured, so that is the main reason he plays a lot of games from start to nearly finish. I think he’s doing well, as a striker or as a number 10 in the midfield he brings a good performance.”

“He has intelligence and in positions he is a good anticipator. I tell him of course to also link up there, which he also does as a high striker but in that position (number ten), linking up and getting in front of the goal when the crosses are coming in. But in the defending part, he is also very good at it.”

Ten Hag insists De Gea to improve

“From today (Thursday) I can’t ignore but I think we have seen many games he did really well and I don’t know what the reason today was, there was a lot of wind, a different ball and he probably had some problems with that. On the weekend we will deal with it and Sunday he will do better.”

“We work on that, and David is working on that, I think we have seen in the season that David is improving and he will keep improving, I am sure.”

Martial "on his way back"

Ten Hag also gave an update on the availability of his players ahead of Sunday's game, and whilst Christian Eriksen remains out, Anthony Martial is close to his return.

“I think all the time we have a good plan and it worked until now not always good, but he’s (Martial) on his way back, he’s back in training but we will be cautious.”

Anthony Martial back in first team training on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images)

“I think he (Eriksen) will play, definitely (this season). But I can’t tell now an expectation. I think his rehab is going ok, it’s going according to plan so we will see him but not before the international break.”

Games key to team development

“I think games are good in the process and every game we are in a rhythm but we have a game plan, we give them feedback, and in the feedback there’s often development points in the way of playing. So games are very good to develop the way of playing.”

“Every game is an exam. Every time as a team and as an individual.”

Ten Hag also spoke on the danger of facing a team in a relegation scrap and that his team must be at their best to take the three points away from the game.

“Definitely. We have seen two weeks ago Southampton beat Chelsea away, so we need an outstanding performance on Sunday to beat Southampton. At the bottom it is very close, so they will be front foot and aggressive, they will do everything to collect points here but we have to be 100% and give the best performance to beat them.”