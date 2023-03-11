Stats reveal Harry Kane is Manchester United's best option for number nine

Manchester United had long been known for having some of the worlds best strikers leading the line at Old Trafford. However as standards have dipped across the club in the last 10 years, so has the quality of number nine at the club.

A series of failed transfers which in hindsight were never anything more than stop-gap moves which appeased a short term philosophy, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

This season alone saw Erik Ten Hag ship out Cristiano Ronaldo, and with Anthony Martial looking likely to join him soon, a marquee signing seems to be in the offing.

Many names have been touted to lead United back to the top with England's Harry Kane and Nigerian Victor Osimhen being the fans' favourite options.

But how do these compare and what will they along with the other linked number nines bring to the Theatre of Dreams?

Who should be United's number nine?

Since Christmas, the Red Devils have deployed the on-loan Dutchman Wout Weghorst as their striker more often than not. So first things first, should Man United sign Weghorst permanently?

Below is a graphic demonstrating the all round games of the players United fans want compared with the current striking option.

Created by Jonathan Maze

As seen above, Weghorst is limited in nearly every aspect of his game, and is not the quality which a title challenging team will be looking for. This evident by the fact the Burnley man has zero goals in seven league starts, with only two in 15 across all competitions.

So with a Weghorst starting spot extremely against the odds, lets take a look at the alternatives and how likely they are.

Harry Kane

(Photo Harry Kane scores against Nottingham Forest (by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Editor in Chief at the United Stand, Jamie Ward believes "That this graphic shows [Harry] Kane is clearly the best option this summer."

"He is the best all round and more complete than the rest right now."

The England captain, even when Tottenham have struggled, has scored goals and testament to his ability he has reinvented himself, often acting as a contributor in creating for his teammates.

The only area which Kane is bettered is in goals per 90, however this could be due to the fact he plays a deeper role currently at a underperforming Spurs side.

Kane likes to drop deep to pick up the ball before playing Kevin de Bruyne-esque balls in behind, a partnership with Marcus Rashford could therefore be a salivating prospect.

The Tottenham forward has been destroying goal scoring numbers in the Premier League for the best part of 10 years now.

Kane has 203 Premier League goals to his name, and being just 57 goals from the all time record, offering him the chance to reach that level in a renewed United, could be of great benefit to both sides.

There are some downsides to a potential Kane move though, firstly the price tag which Daniel Levy may demand will be excessive for a player with one year on his contract. Secondly, his age which again is attributed to the high price tag.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen celebrates against Atalanta (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen has had an incredible season at Napoli in their runaway title charge scoring 19 times in just 19.4 90s played, an immaculate record.

Also at just 24, the Eagles star represents a player who has room to develop and grow as this club does. That being said, make no mistake Osimhen is possibly (behind only Erling Haaland) the best goal scorer in the world currently.

That being said Jamie Ward believes Osimhen represents a high risk, high reward transfer.

"I've actually been saying for a while that he [Osimhen] is a great goalscorer but a huge risk for his price.

"He offers less across the entirety of the pitch than Kane does."

Ben Griffis, a performance analyst and statistician agrees saying that,

"[Victor] Osimhen is a world-class number nine as we see here,

"However Harry Kane is a world-class number nine and number ten"

Therefore while Osimhen is a great option and probably will be on the list, he ultimately doesn't offer as much right now.

Honourable mentions

Ivan Toney is used in the graph as a bench-mark with many viewing him as the closest thing to a Kane alternative at the moment.

However a wildcard to consider, Evan Ferguson of Brighton who has broke through this year with three goals and two assists in just eight games for the Seagulls.

While the Irish forward probably is not a starter just yet, a double signing of him and Kane could be perfect due to their age differences, and allowing the youngster to learn under the tutelage of one of the best to ever do it in the Premier League.