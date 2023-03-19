Manchester United 3-1 Fulham: Fernandes double confirms another Wembley trip

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United once again came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 to advance to the FA Cup semi-finals. The London outfit collapsed in a crazy couple of minutes - with Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva all sent off in the space of 40 seconds.

It was a relief for Erik Ten Hag's side - who were below par for most of the game - and only kicked into gear following Antony's introduction in the 58th minute and then sparked into life before the chaos ensued with the red cards.

Fulham will look back on this with much regret, especially after causing the Red Devils problems and having deservedly took the lead through Mitrovic.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Erik Ten Hag made four changes to United's lineup from their midweek excursion to Spain following their 1-0 win against Real Betis, with Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer, Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw all coming into the team for the likes of Tyrell Malacia, the suspended Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri and Fred.

Marco Silva recalled Joao Palhinha, Issa Diop and Willian to the starting XI for the visitors in three changes, with Sasa Lukic, Manor Solomon and Tosin Adarabioyo dropping to the bench.

From the very first whistle, United looked lethargic which was expected, and Fulham came flying out the blocks as they looked to get an early foothold in the game. Tim Ream's cross was begging to be met by a Whites player in the box, but no one attacked it, whilst Mitrovic had a penalty shout waved away after challenging for the ball with Lisandro Martinez.

Man United's midfield was missing the influence of Casemiro, who began his four-match ban today, with McTominay in particular getting run-ragged by the impressive duo of Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed , who were the stand-out players in the first-half.

The only real chance United had of note in the first-half was when on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Sabitzer saw his fierce strike sting the palms of Bernd Leno, albeit it was a comfortable save for the German keeper.

Silva would have been pleased with Fulham's effort during the first-half, with them having 10 crossing opportunities as they tried to break down United, as they looked the more-likely heading into half-time.

For the second-half, Fulham continued with the same intensity that they had ended the first, with David De Gea forced into a good-save by American international Antonee Robinson after good work by Willian, although you could argue that the former Arsenal man should have hit it first time.

For all of Fulham's good work, they finally took the lead. Andreas Pereira's corner was flicked on by Diop, and Mitrovic was able to break free from Shaw and was able to fire past De Gea to give the Cottagers the lead they thoroughly deserved. Man United were yet again behind and staring down the barrel of a potential quarter-final exit.

Cue the introduction of Antony - United's star Brazilian was brought on in place of McTominay and the Red Devils were beginning to grow into the game but still could not find the equaliser they needed.

Then chaos defended. Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot with help from VAR after Sancho's goal-bound effort was blocked by Willian with his hand as a deliberate handball. The Fulham manager protested angrily at the fact the referee was being told to go to the monitor. This led to the Portuguese being sent-off.

Willian was inevitably shown his red-card before Mitrovic lost his head and confronted Kavanagh before putting his hands on him angrily which led to him being sent off. Fulham were down to nine men and had their manager dismissed in the space of 40 seconds.

Fernandes showed confidence to dispatch his penalty to level the tie, before Sabitzer grabbed his first United goal with a beautiful back-heeled flick finish over Leno from Shaw's cross. Fernandes sealed the tie late on with a thumping finish into the top-corner, with Fulham being two men down and becoming stretched.

Man United will play Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley in the semi-finals.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

Despite being criticised heavily in recent weeks, the Portuguese international was instrumental today and fully deserved his two goals. He has become a reliable player in Ten Hag's side and his leadership qualities continue to grow.