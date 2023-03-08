Ten Hag defends Fernandes and vows to deal with Sunday’s ‘mess’

Erik ten Hag has defended Bruno Fernandes and called him an “inspiration” after the Portugal international’s disappointing display in Manchester United’s record-equalling 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday.

Fernandes, United’s stand-in captain in Harry Maguire’s absence, drew criticism for his second-half performance at Anfield which included him not tracking Stefan Bajcetic, brush-off an assistant linesman and appearing to feign injury. But Ten Hag defended the player whilst admitting he had things to learn from the experience.

Asked if Fernandes would remain as captain, the United manager said: “Yes, definitely. He’s playing a brilliant season, he’s had a really important role in why we’re in the position where we are because he’s giving energy to the team, not only running a lot at the highest intensity but also in the right way and right direction.

“He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspiration for the whole team but no one is perfect. Everyone has his mistakes and everyone has to learn. I have to learn, he will learn as well because he’s intelligent. I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in the team and that he’s captain when Harry is not on the pitch.”

Fernandes also drew steadfast support from Marcus Rashford, who claimed his team-mate’s actions were partly born of his desperation to win.

“Like the manager said, nobody is perfect, sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things that are a little bit out of character,” the United striker said. “But I 100 per cent support Bruno and am behind him and as a team we have to support him because he’s a fantastic player and we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in if he wasn’t playing games for us.

Getty: Paul Ellis

“I love playing with Bruno, for a forward like me he’s a perfect player to play with. He’s been a good leader for us even when he’s not been captain, which is always a good sign, he’s helped other players become better leaders and the reality of it is we can’t be a team organised with just one leader being captain.

“He’s done a lot in terms of bringing his leadership skills in, that was from the moment he arrived. I don’t have anything negative to say about Bruno.”

‘We didn’t give up. That’s nonsense’

Sunday’s debacle was United’s joint-worst defeat and came a week after they won the League Cup, their first trophy in five seasons. United shipped six goals in the second half on Sunday, however, Rashford refuted any suggestions that the team gave up as the goals flew in, saying: “We didn’t give up, that’s nonsense.

“We were disorganised, yes, communication was bad, yes, that’s why we conceded the goals. But it comes down to the fact that I believe everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the team’s principles in and out of possession.

“I felt like the forwards were just trying to press as a unit but we weren’t connected with the midfield. And then the same with the midfield and the defence. We were trying to get a grip of the game at 2-0 and 3-0, we were talking but I don’t think we were really in agreement of what to do.

“Listen, it’s happened and the only thing we can do is learn from it and move on. I’m happy and grateful we have another game quickly because we have an opportunity to take a step forward from the last game and put it behind us. There’s no point dwelling on what happened. We just press the reset button.

Getty: Mattthew Peters

“Just losing against Liverpool is enough, it doesn’t matter the scoreline - when you lose a game against Liverpool or any of your biggest rivals it cuts deep.”

United get the chance to reset when they welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford this evening for their Europa League last-16 first leg meeting. The Spanish side, who are managed by former Manchester City manager, Manuel Pellegrini, are fifth in La Liga and unbeaten in four games, however Ten Hag believes his team will provide a reaction and give the type of performance that saw them advance past Barcelona in the previous round.

“We win together, we lose together. We make a mess on Sunday and we have to deal with it,” he said. “They reflected well [on the defeat]. We also know in a season setbacks will always be there and it was a huge setback, that’s clear.

“There was a lot of lessons in it and that can help us for the future, that’s the positive. We were really below average, especially mentally wise. We have to take the lesson, if we want to be a big team and we want to win trophies then you have to act differently.”