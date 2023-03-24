Jonas Eidevall believes Spurs 'will make life very difficult for them on Saturday'

A jam-packed weekend of women's football sees Arsenal take on north London rivals Tottenham at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Jonas Eidevall spoke at his pre-Tottenham press conference, covering not only the game ahead and injuries, but also his opinions on the growth of the women's game.

The Gunners head into this game still pushing for points to push them as title contenders. Spurs, on the other hand, are further down the table and trying to secure safety in the top league.

VAR in the Women's Champions League

Arsenal competed in the Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg mid-week, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. However, following the game, Eidevall questioned whether VAR and goal-line technology lost his side the game.

The Gunners had two shots saved off the line, with the gaffer questioning whether one may have crossed the line.

Eidevall briefly spoke on the matter before this weekend's game;

"I was angry, like I said after the game. I felt it was unfair for us that we didn't get those calls but I think this is where we now need to focus forward. We're not the first team that felt that things have been unfair. We can't do anything with that frustration but we can maybe turn that into energy into the coming games and focus on what we can control and that's of course what we are going to try to do.

"The UEFA Women's Champions League deserves higher priority [with advanced technology] in the way that they prioritise club competitions. It's not hard to see that the earlier it's used in the competition, like in the men's Champions League where its used in the play-off games before the group stage, it's evident that it shows the priority of the competition".

Looking ahead to Saturday's opponents

Veliina Summannen of Tottenham and Stina Blackstenius of Arsenal during the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on September 24, 2023. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal's opponents have had a bumpy ride this season, losing their manager Rehanne Skinner before their previous game, following nine league games without a win.

Eidevall spoke on what he makes of Spurs' performance this season;

"I've seen a Tottenham that has been a little bit unlucky. They've been working really hard and they have a quality team that we have a lot of respect for. I expect an opponent to play against that will make life very hard for us on Saturday".

The pair's last meeting was nearer the beginning of the season, where the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 victory and will be looking for a repeat of this away from home on Saturday.

Briefly speaking about the new managerial role, Eidevall spoke about Jepson's possible implementation of new strategies.

"Vicky had very little time before the Leicester game to prepare the team and now she has had more than a week to do so. I would expect if there are any changes that she would like to implement then this is probably the game they are going to use it".

Women's Football Weekend

Although the subject of Women's Football Weekend was not involved in the press conference, it was a fitting time for Eidevall to speak about his opinion of the growth of the women's game and what more needs to be done. The gaffer was asked whether he would like to see equality within the use of technology throughout men's and women's games.

"I'm not sure that that's where the imminent need is for the women's game. We spoke about heating pitches in January, when we look at investment into the game we need to look at it from a broad perspective and seeing where do we get the more value for money. I think one of the most underfunded part of the women's game is the academy system. It is so fundamental to raise the quality of the game and to make the foundation really broad".

"I don't want investment in the senior game that comes at the expense of that".

Injuries

Eidvell explained where Beth Mead is with her ACL recovery which she sustained in November.

"Her rehab is going as planned and she is working incredibly hard. We are happy with the progress that she is making but we do not have anything specific to communicate yet about a date of return".

Beth Mead applauding the fans following the teams victory in the League Cup Final against Chelsea at Selhurst Park on March 5, 2023. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

New signing, Jodie Taylor, hasn't played since the end of last year but has spent the time with a personal coach. He explained that she is available for the weekend but explains the issues still remaining.

"We have to be realistic, she hasn't played for quite a while. She has practiced on her own and done a brilliant job there but she hasn't practiced in a team environment for quite some time".

Match Information

Arsenal face Tottenham in the Women's Super League on Saturday 25th March, with a kick-off time of 15:00. The game will be shown live on the FA Player.