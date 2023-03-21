Manu Zinsberger signs contract extension ahead of Champions League quarter-final Arsenal "shouldn't fear"

Sometimes, the best way to eclipse a superficially unconquerable opponent is by using their own weapons against them. That's something Arsenal will be hoping to demonstrate on Tuesday night as they limber up for their second successive Champions League quarter-final against German opposition.

In preparation, the Gunners tied down their opponent's former goalkeeper to a contract that will see her stay at the club until summer 2024.

Manuela Zinsberger played for Bayern Munich between 2014 and 2019, and while her eyes have lit up at the prospect of ending her former team's unbeaten run, which started in October, the game also acts as a signifier of the 2017 Austrian Player of the Year's personal achievement.

It was expected that the 27-year-old would be on the move at the end of this season, with the January arrival of Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo all but confirming such credence. But the decision to stay was something she described as "not tough at all".

"I'm happy at the club and I’m thankful for what I’ve achieved so far as a person, on and off the pitch. So for me, it's always good to be competitive with my team together, but also with my little goalkeeper group.

"So, yeah, it wasn't a tough decision at all. I'm happy that I'm staying for another season and looking forward to the game tomorrow."

Returning to Munich

Zinsberger helped FC Bayern Frauen to two German titles during her spell. When quizzed on her affiliation with a club she once called home, she stayed grounded on her task with Arsenal but not before she declared her love for Tuesday night's opponents.

“I was at the club for five years and they are a big part of how I developed in my career. I love Bayern Munich and I love Munich, the place, it’s close to my family.

"But tomorrow I’m wearing a different jersey and that's what I’ll play for. I play for Arsenal now."

The Austrian is aware, perhaps more than anyone, how tough a task to beat Bayern at their own ground is. The German heavyweights have reached this stage of the competition in six of the last seven years.

Talking about the challenge ahead, she said: "You can never underestimate anyone. I think Bayern have good quality no matter what position.

"Of course, we’ve analysed them in every position and as we know, Bayern are a quality team. That’s hopefully why we’ll see a competitive game tomorrow.

"Everything will be crucial. It's important that we focus on our strengths and our beliefs."

Eidevall on Bayern

After Zinsberger faced the pre-Bayern media, manager Jonas Eidevall was next to speak. As he had spent the last week scouting his opponent in their match against FC Köln, the first questions twitched towards his judgement on Tuesday's challenger.

The current closest title contenders to VFL Wolfsburg, who sit at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga, Bayern flexed their muscles against Köln to earn a comfortable 5-0 victory away from home.

Former WSL rival Georgia Stanway was among those to help Bayern in a performance that the Arsenal manager called "very dominant in a well-deserved win."

He added: "It’s never easy to be that dominant against an opponent, so we know we're gonna play against a good team. But we're also a good team.

There are a lot of similarities in the way that both teams play, so I think it's an exciting match-up from that perspective as well."

Bayern are yet to lose at home this season, and so a victory would be a statement of intent if Arsenal were to take a lead into the return leg at the Emirates next week.

Arsenal have no need to fear Bayern

Though the answer to a question on why Bayern are so hard to beat at home proved obvious, Eidevall also made a point about his own team's quality, embellishing Arsenal's chances with confidence.

"Because they're a good team," he replied. "We've played against teams that have had great home records this year already in the Champions League.

"To be fair, Lyon and Juventus are two teams that have excellent home records in the Champions League and we managed to draw in Turin and we won against Lyon. So we have respect for that, but we're but we shouldn't fear it."

Without a fixture at the weekend as Arsenal bowed out of the FA Cup early, it gave Eidevall and his team an opportunity for rest and recovery ahead of a trip to Munich, which is followed quickly by the North London Derby.

He continued: "We tried to use it [the break from football] the best way possible.

"We had a mixture of time off to refresh and recover but we also used the time efficiently to work on things in our game that are going to be important.

"Not only for this game but also for the games that we have ahead of us. So it's been really good working with the squad and hopefully, we can show tomorrow that we're prepared."

The formula of shared experiences and momentum gives Arsenal platform for success

The remaining questions emanating from the conference room were those that focussed on Arsenal's mentality.

Since they lifted the Conti Cup against Chelsea at Selhurst Park a few weeks ago, there is a feeling that the Gunners have the belief and togetherness to continue winning.

When asked about the mood in the camp since their League Cup triumph, Eidevall described a change in his philosophy because of a transition in his teams attitude.

"I think our performances after that against Liverpool and Reading have also shown that we're a team that's in a good place right now.

"I don't know if that's good or bad, but I felt with the preparation here for Bayern Munich, I have had a feeling of sharing less information with the players because I'm more assured that we already know what to do in those situations.

"Let's hope this is a good sign and not a sign of false security. But I choose to believe in the first one."

The manager also wanted to remind the media of his obsession with shared experiences and the importance when it comes to building a successful team.

Togetherness is a characteristic that forms much of the maquillage of this Arsenal team, and if they are to replicate the European peaks of their 2007 team, which saw Alex Scott score the winner in the UEFA Women's Cup final, unity will be key.

"The only way to develop quality is by spending time on something. If you're gonna have shared understanding and shared experiences, you have to live through things together.

"I can't really see there being any shortcuts for that. I think all the things that we have gone through over the last 18 months have been increased by our really hectic schedules.

"I saw yesterday that Carla Ward had her 50th competitive game for Aston Villa and I believe my 50th game here was this autumn. It just shows the differences in the playing schedule.

"She has spent more time at Aston Villa, one of our competitors in the WSL, but it's still such a massive difference in the number of games that the two clubs play. Of course, that also gives more opportunities for shared experiences."