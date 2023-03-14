Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Carrie Jones of Leicester City Women in action with Ashleigh Neville of Tottenham Hotspur Women during the FA Women's Super League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City at Brisbane Road on Wednesday evening.

It is a crucial match in the relegation battle in the Women's Super League. Spurs currently sit tenth in the league, two points ahead of Leicester at the bottom of the table.

The Lilywhites sacked Rehanne Skinner as manager on Monday evening. It came as little surprise to most, with Spurs on a nine match losing streak in the league. Former assistant manager Vicky Jepson will take charge as interim manager on Wednesday night.

A 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Liverpool was enough to see Skinner depart. Despite finishing fifth last season, the North London side have failed to build from that momentum, and now find themselves in serious threat of being relegated.

Leicester drew 0-0 with Everton last time out. After a tough start to the season, the Foxes have slowly started to pick up points, and now find themselves just one point off safety.

The players clash in their previous meeting. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Spurs claimed a 2-1 victory the last time the two sides met. Goals from Ashleigh Neville and Drew Spence helped secure all three points at the King Power Stadium.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Kyah Simon, Ellie Brazil, and Ria Percival remain long-term absentees for the hosts. It has now been eleven months since Percival last featured for the Lilywhites.

Jessica Naz is also set to be unavailable for the North London club. The right-winger is yet to feature in 2023 due to injury.

Shelina Zadorsky has missed the last two matches through illness but could return in time to face the Foxes. Meanwhile, Eveliina Summanen could return to the starting lineup for the first time since her controversial two-match ban for deceiving the officials.

Leicester City

The visitors will have to work without Abbie McManus, Jess Sigsworth, and Lachante Paul who remain long-term absentees.

Catherine Bott has missed the last two matches through injury but could be fit enough to feature at Brisbane Road.

After failing to score in the last outing, Willie Kirk may choose to change up the starting attack. Missy Goodwin and Carrie Jones were both substitutes against Everton, yet both may feature from the beginning tomorrow night.

Likely lineups

Tottenham Hotspur

Korpela; Turner, Bartrip, Harrop, Neville; Ayane, Summanen, Spence, Graham; England, Karczewska

Leicester City

Leitzig; Eaton-Collins, Howard, Plumptre, Nevin; Green, Mace, Whelan, Cane; Siemsen, Goodwin

Key Players

Tottenham Hotspur - Beth England

Since moving across to North London from Chelsea in January, England has scored four goals in six matches. The forward is the club's top goalscorer this season, despite only being at the club for a short period of time.

England offers a deadly finish in the final third. She is able to find space, before typically firing past the goalkeeper.

Beth England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Her last goal came against Manchester United, where she drove down the left flank, cut in, and fired a powerful effort into the bottom right corner. It was a stunning finish that proved to be in vein against the Red Devils.

It will be Jepson's job to utilise England in the best way. The 28-year-old was a marquee signing for the Lilywhites in January, but they risk losing her if they get relegated at the end of the season.

Leicester City - Sophie Howard

The Foxes may have struggled to score goals in recent weeks, but they have drastically improved their defensive structure. Howard sits at the heart of that improvement, and centre-back has performed strongly in recent weeks.

Leicester have kept three clean sheets in their last five league matches. They have beaten Brighton and Liverpool in that spell, which has seen them close the gap to survival.

Sophie Howard. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

In their recent match against Everton, the 29-year-old made four clearances and three blocks, as she helped her side claim a crucial point in Leicestershire.

Leicester are the lowest scorers (seven) in the league this season, so if they want to claim three crucial points in the capital, then they need Howard to perform in the defensive line.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The relegation clash is taking place at Brisbane Road, home of Leyton Orient.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 7PM GMT.

How can I watch?

The match is being broadcasted on the FA Player. Coverage will start shortly before 7PM. Alternatively, you can follow the club's social media pages for regular updates.