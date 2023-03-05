Arsenal vs Chelsea: Women's League Cup Final Preview, 2023

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Guro Reiten of Chelsea is challenged by Leah Williamson of Arsenal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on February 26, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

It’s the blue side vs the red side of London as Chelsea takes on Arsenal in the Women’s League Cup final, with both heavyweights looking to add sparkling silverware to their season alongside sustaining a title challenge.

Arsenal is the most successful club in this competition lifting the trophy on five occasions, most recently in 2018 when they beat Manchester City 1-0. Since the inception of the competition, Arsenal has participated in eight of the 11 League Cup finals making this season their ninth.

Their opponents have reached the final in the last three seasons and have gone on to lift the trophy in two of the previous three seasons.

Chelsea players celebrate winning the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium on December 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)





Arsenal took on Chelsea in the 2020 League Cup final with two goals from Beth England securing a 2-1 victory over the Gunners. Jason Eidevall will be desperate to flip that scoreline and win his first trophy as Arsenal boss.

Both sides had differing semi-final contests as Chelsea cruised to a 7-0 victory over West Ham, whereas Arsenal came through against Man City after a hard-fought 1-0 win after extra time.

Chelsea is in fine form winning their last five matches and is unbeaten since the first game of the season, with the Blues still fighting on all four fronts after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup last weekend, extending a good run of form against Arsenal. The Gunners have not beaten Chelsea since September 2021.

Both London clubs will have one eye on the league, with Chelsea and Arsenal sitting 2nd and 4th respectively. But Sunday proves to be a great opportunity to get their first piece of silverware of the season and take the London bragging rights.

Team News

Arsenal

Lina Hurtig and Sabrina D’Angelo have returned to training this week and are in contention for a start in the final on Sunday.

Beth Mead is continuing her recovery from her ACL injury, as she ramped up her progress in the gym but will not be available to take on Chelsea.



Vivianne Miedema and Teyah Goldie remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Beth Mead and Rob Holding of Arsenal during the Arsenal Women's training session at London Colney on March 03, 2023 in St Albans, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea

Emma Hayes has the delight of having the same roster to choose from after confirming that everyone who played in the FA Cup victory over Arsenal will be available to take on the North London side this weekend.

Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder remain sidelined.

Likely Line-ups

Arsenal

Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson, Souza, Catley; Wälti, Little, Maanum; Foord, McCabe, Blackstenius.

Chelsea

Berger; Perisset, Bright, Eriksson, Charles; Ingle, Cuthbert; James, Cankovic, Reiten; Kerr.

Lauren James of Chelsea looks on during a pitch inspection prior to the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on March 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Key Players

Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

The Norwegian midfielder is Arsenal’s top goalscorer in all competitions scoring ten goals so far this season and averaging just under a goal every two games.



The 23-year-old has also notched seven assists for the Gunners, only behind Caitlin Foord with eight assists. Her goal contributions this season have been so important and her killer instinct and eye for goal could be key if Arsenal is to lift their first trophy since 2019.

Frida Maanum of Arsenal Women during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on February 26, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

The Australian comes into this game on a hit streak of form having scored nine goals in her last five games including her four-goal heroic display against West Ham in the semi-final.

Kerr is the top scorer in this competition with five goals having only played in two games so far against West Ham and Tottenham. Arsenal will have to keep her quiet if they are to hold the League Cup aloft at Selhurst Park.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea scores her sides 2nd goal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on February 26, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)





Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Selhurst Park stadium in London.

When will the match be played?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and for international fans, you can follow live coverage on the FA player.