Amy Merricks: "we did more than enough to win the game.”

Amy Merricks saw her Brighton and Hove Albion side go two nil up early doors but ended the game by sharing the points with hosts Reading.

Here’s what the interim manager had to say after her team’s performance:

On the ninety minutes:

“I felt that we dominated the first half, and if im honest with you, across the ninety minutes, we did more than enough to win the game.”

“We had several opportunities on goal, where we’ve got to be clinical, we’ve got to convert, regardless of whether Reading scored their two, we’re clear. We think that’s what let us down today.”

“We’re disappointed because we felt that we did enough to win this game – there was a crazy twenty minutes at the start of the second half, which we need to be better at as a whole.”

“It needs to be consistent. We will review the game, and in particular that twenty-minute slot in the second half.”

On losing the two-goal advantage:

“It’s always going to hurt when you are two nil up and it ends two all, especially the way we performed.”

“However, we have to remain optimistic, because a point is better than none, we're still seeing some really good improvements, so well’ get our heads down and keep going.”

“We’ve got eight games still, and plenty of points up for stakes so we go again.”

Katie Robinson of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts with teammate Libby Bance after missing a chance during the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Brighton & Hove Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Mike Owen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

On the missed opportunities:

“I think we had other opportunities in the first half with other players, I can recall four that we really have to score from. We’re not relying on the chances in the second half, that’s a bonus if we get those.”

“I thought the players were good, the attitude and effort was good, we just need to be more intelligent in certain situations to be in control of the game.”

“We know when we come here it’s a tough game, we knew they would come at us in the second half, and we didn’t manage that situation as well as we should’ve.”

On the interim position

“I’m fully focused on the interim, this is where we are at the moment. I’m really enjoying the challenge, and I obviously would’ve loved to win today.”

“Im enjoying leading the team and the responses from the players, regardless of the result the response was really positive. I still think we are making steps in the right direction.”