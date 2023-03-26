Reading 2-2 Brighton: A game of two halves keeps the bottom half lively

In a match where both teams desperately needed points, Reading welcomed Brighton and Hove Albion to the Select Car Leasing stadium.

The game looked to be over from the first half an hour - two quick goals from Veatriki Sarri gave the visitors the lead, and every time they had the ball, they looked dangerous.

Several of Reading's opportunities looked closer to going in the net rather than out of it – their 13 shots couldn’t help themselves back into the game at the break.

However, it was definitely a game of two halves – the hosts came straight out of the blocks and forced the Albion onto the back foot.

The epitome of an ‘Impact substitution’ was on display – Emma Harries scored with her first touch in the 46th minute, then headed home unmarked to get her side back into the game.

Story of the match

It was the perfect start for Brighton – well-worked play allowed quick breaks into the Reading area early on into the first half.

Sarri latched onto the end of Poppy Pattinson’s cross and fired her shot into the back of the net, giving the Seagulls the lead in the 8th minute.

The visitors continued to press on towards the Royal’s defence.

There she was again – Sarri extended her side’s lead in the twelfth minute – scoring two goals in five minutes.

Every time they had the ball, they looked like they were going to score – Megan Connolly whipped the ball into the box to Guro Bergsvand, who nodded it down for Sarri to easily tap home.

Veatriki Sarri of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the side's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Brighton & Hove Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Mike Owen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

However, after going two goals down, the home side showed no signs of giving up.

Charlie Wellings and Amalie Eikland paired well to create space in the Brighton and Hove box, leaving Faye Bryson clear to execute a lovely half-volley which kept the opposition keeper on her toes.

There was a huge opportunity for a third - Valiant goalkeeping from Grace Moloney denied Sarri her hattrick as she ran clean through after a wayward back pass, with the centre-backs joining in to deny Lee Geum-min on the follow-up.

Reading ended the half frustrated but still determined – their luck did not sway their way. They led the line with thirteen shots, but only two stayed on target.

An entertaining second half

It was much to do for the hosts in the second half, but whatever Kelly Chambers said at halftime worked – her side came straight out of the blocks and put Albion on the back foot.

A long searching ball found Emma Harries, who, with her first touch, slotted home past Lydia Williams to get the Royals back into the game.

Chambers' tactical substitution made an instant impact.

The hosts should have been level or more in the first fifteen minutes of the second half, after chances on goal forced Brighton to sit deep.

Impact substitution Harries was there yet again to score the equaliser - a searching ball from Lily Woodham was sprayed across the box and found Harries, whose perfect header sailed past the keeper!

Emma Harries of Reading celebrates scoring the side's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Brighton & Hove Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Mike Owen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

A huge opportunity was wasted for the visitors - Katie Robinson did all the hard work, as she latched onto a through ball and rounded Moloney.

She composed herself in front of the goal, taking a touch in front of the open goal, but her shot smacked the post.

That golden opportunity will no doubt be pivotal in the scrap for relegation – the Royals were more than glad the ball didn’t hit the net after their dominant second-half showing.

Katie Robinson of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts with teammate Libby Bance after missing a chance during the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Brighton & Hove Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Mike Owen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

A nervy final ten minutes saw another massive opportunity going to waste for the Albion after Libby Bance found herself clean through on goal, but she leaned back a bit too far and placed her shot far into the stands.

The match ended after a thrilling second-half display, with both sides deservedly sharing the points. Here's a look at how things are heating up at the bottom of the current WSL table!

There is some BIG movements in the #BarclaysWSL! 📈



What a #WomensFootballWeekend! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RtNoZYI1Pz — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 26, 2023

Player of the match – Emma Harries

Chambers worked her magic at halftime, as her tactical substitution and formation change to include Harries saved a point for her side.

The striker came onto the pitch and made an immediate impact, scoring with her first touch in the 46th minute, and then scoring the equaliser in the 60th.

That point will be vital as both sides look to climb their way out of the bottom half.