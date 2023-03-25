Emma Hayes says she likes the fixtures busy as her side prepares to face Manchester City in the WSL

Emma Hayes' side prepare to face third placed Manchester City, as Chelsea look to secure three points at the top of the table.

The London side come off the back of a 1-0 win against Lyon as they met for the first leg of the Quarter Finals in the Champions League.

Chelsea sit at the top of the table with 37 points while Manchester City are two place below with 35, the same amount of points as rivals Manchester United.

We like it busy

Magdalena Eriksson and Emma Hayes during training session on March 24th. (Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The manager claimed that the busy schedule was not a worry for her with the quick turnaround from Lyon and Reading last weekend.

Last weekend saw Chelsea win 3-1 away to Reading on Sunday before making their way to France to face Lyon on the Wednesday.

"We like it busy. It's something we've become accustomed to over the year. I think the team does really well when it doesn't have too much turnaround time, especially with a squad of our size, everybody gets ti be involved and that helps."

'"The one game at a time approach is how we always manage it and we are just ready for the next one." She says as her attention turns from the Champions League to the WSL.

A relieving update on Millie Bright

Millie Bright came off the pitch just before half-time as a tough loss for Chelsea.

The defender has 25 appearances in blue this season with 2,175 minutes across all competitions as she proves to be an important player for Hayes' side.

Hayes provided a positive update on the 29 year-old.

"It's not too bad [the injury], which is good news. I haven't sat down with the doctor yet but she's walking around the building just fine today so no major crisis."

'It should be the same for everybody'

Tuesday saw controversy for Arsenal when manager, Jonas Eidevall, hit out at UEFA for the use, or lack, of VAR and goal-line technology when his team faced Bayern Munich.

Jonas Eidevall against Bayern Munich.(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The North London team lost 1-0 but the 40 year-old raised questions around whether two of his teams goals crossed the goal-line.

"Goal-line technology is something that you can use at any stage, but it is not compulsory, today it was not in use because Bayern choose not to pay for it."

He went on to speak about Arsenal's decision regarding using it at the match at the Emirates next week.

"Next week at the Emirates, Arsenal have chosen to use it, because we think it is fair for the competition. It is a problem for the competition that not every game has the same level of technology."

Eidevall did not hold back on voicing his own emotions regarding the decisions that took place that night.

"Part of me is angry because VAR was not working in the Allianz Arena tonight. It must be someone sitting there not looking at the pictures. Because it is clear and obvious those are two penalty situations. I think that is unacceptable."

When asked, Emma Hayes expressed the same thoughts and sided with the North London manager about the use of VAR and goal-line technology in the Champions League.

"He's right. It should be the same for every team, if we are all at the mens stadiums, we should all have exactly the same setups. He's right."

'My job is preparing the team to be ready for the task'

Outside attention and busy fixtures makes it easy for attention to stray but not for Hayes as her eyes are only focussed on Sunday.

"My job is preparing the team to be ready for the task. We have one training session tomorrow, everyone is recovering today, and I'm sure the group will be ready."

Emma Hayes also spoke about 'years of experience' that have enabled her to be able to manage quick turnarounds such as these.

"I can. I’ve got years of experience doing this, I’ve got an unbelievably brilliant staff team that are around the players, and a group that understands that culture and the way that we work. A group of recovery protocols and nutrition and sleep protocols that are so central to recovery."

When asked about the utilisation of her large squad, Hayes made it clear that she doesn't look past the next game.

"I don't pick a team beyond the next game. I have an idea of what I want to do on Sunday and that's all I'm preparing for."

The threat of Manchester City

Manchester City against Arsenal. (Photo by Ashley Allen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester City did not start the season flying. That soon changed as they now occupy third place on the WSL table. Hayes spoke about the threat that they possess with key players such as Bunny Shaw, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp.

“It’s clear that they’ve been a threat, particularly in wide areas, Bunny Shaw has had an unbelievable season. With Hemp and Kelly, tremendous players, Hasegawa, their midfield as a whole has been excellent." She praised the Manchester team.

"They’re a team that I think had a really good run after their early season losses. They’ve got world class players, international players that are capable of hurting any team."

"We respect them as a team, equally, it's about how we present ourselves to them on Sunday and I know I’ve got a dressing team that looks forward to games like this. We will certainly approach the game in that manner."

Hayes did not to fail to mention her thoughts on Manchester City manager, Gareth Taylor. Since his takeover in 2020, he has showcased his ability as manager.

"Gareth is an outstanding coach and the way his team plays is indicative of that. Always think Manchester CIty teams have been one of the top teams in the country for many many years. Gareth, as I said before, is an outstanding coach and I look forward to coming up against him again at the weekend.

Gareth Taylor in training. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Showcasing the WSL

Recent years have seen an increase in interest in women's football, especially since the Euros win last summer for the women. This has been largely reflected in the numbers at WSL games when men are on international break and women's football weekends.

Hayes spoke about 'looking forward' to this increased interest.

“Women’s football weekend is becoming a staple on the calendar and to think so many games are being played across the country are able to be accessed by fans. Having these weekends in men’s international breaks has been a real hit in the WSL. Looking forward to building on the previous women’s football weekends. Looking forward to seeing the hopefully record numbers come out."

The Chelsea manager has been an avid speaker of the importance of the increased number of paying fans. She believes this is one of the most important factors of the development of women's football.

“[It’s] brilliant. Like I said, I’m happy to see the growing numbers and for me, the most important is the growing numbers of paid fans that’s what is going to drive the business of women’s football and that is certainly on an upward trajectory which is what the entire league and all the clubs want.”

Chelsea during clash against Lyon. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

'The expectations to perform are high'

In a long season where Chelsea are competing for a lot, expectations are high and the fixtures are busy. Coming off the back of a 1-0 win may add to momentum but Hayes states that for Chelsea it is the same every week in a stable dressing room.

“I think it’s the same every week. Wins help but I think consistency in behaviors is something we have driven for a long period of time so for us the expectations are high to perform. Ultimately, I know we have a stable dressing room that is very much up for the task of competing on all fronts and we are in a good position but we have nothing to show for it at this stage. It’s just taking one game at a time.” As her team look ahead to a busy week where they hope to retain their spot at the top of of the table and finish the job in the Quarter Finals.

“It doesn’t matter if it's the last game, first game or middle game, it is another game in a long season. We are excited about being in this position.”