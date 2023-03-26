“It’s in our hands to throw away" - Kelly Chambers previews Brighton clash

Reading faces Brighton and Hove Albion in the Women's Super League later today, in a crucial battle at the bottom of the top flight.

Both sides are in danger of dropping out of the WSL and will be hoping for a positive result at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to boost their survival hopes.

Just three points separate Leicester City, Brighton and Reading at the bottom, with Brighton having two games in hand over the other two.

Reading lost last time out in the WSL, succumbing to a 4-0 defeat away to Arsenal, before losing 3-1 against Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend.

Royals boss Kelly Chambers spoke to the media before this weekend's game, as her side looks for a response in the WSL:

A vital two weeks in the relegation battle

Reading faces Brighton and Leicester within the space of a week, in what could be the defining moment of the season for all three clubs.

Leicester has been bottom of the table for most of the season and it looked like they were certain to go down at the midway stage.

Reading are in danger of dropping out of the WSL (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

However, Reading boss Chambers is not concerned by her sides' performances or the significance of the next two weeks:

“Performance wise we’ve been really good over the last few weeks," she stated.

“The big focus is that we keep performing like that.

“We’ve kept it as a normal week. We want to get a result every week. We’ve prepared exactly the same as we would any other game. I don’t need to heighten up the game, I think the players know.

“It’s about making sure we are ready and focusing on ourselves."

A new Brighton under Merricks

Amy Merricks has given Brighton and Hove Albion real confidence in staying in the WSL this season.

Whilst they came out on the losing side, two good performances against Chelsea and Manchester City have given Merricks' squad real belief of surviving the drop.

Merricks guided Brighton to the FA Cup Semi-Finals last time out (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Reading boss Chambers gave her thoughts on Brighton and what she expects from today's opponents:

“She knows a lot of those individuals inside out and how to get the best out of them.

“She’s trying to give those players the belief that they can compete. She knows what it takes to compete in this league.

“It will be an ultra-competitive game, two teams fighting for the same thing going against each other. I’d like to think it will be a good game of football.

“Brighton like to get the ball down and play, we know what they like to do.

"We just want to make sure it’s about us performing on the day. There is a job in hand that we want to get done.

“It’s in our hands to throw away."

Reading faces Brighton today, March 26, in a 14:00 BST kick-off at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.