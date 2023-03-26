Reading vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

Reading host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Women's Super League this afternoon, as Amy Merricks' side travel to Berkshire in search of their first WSL win under their new interim boss.

The travelling Seagulls beat Birmingham City in the FA Cup last time out to secure their place in the semi-finals and will be hoping to take confidence from that into the WSL, where they are in desperate need of a result to boost their survival hopes.

Similarly, Reading is also in need of a win to ensure they are not dragged into the relegation zone.

A 4-0 loss to Arsenal last time out means Kelly Chambers will be looking for a response from her Reading side, and today would be the perfect time to do it.

Team News

Reading

Chambers made three changes in the FA Cup in what was an improved performance by the royals after their 4-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Lily Woodham could keep her place in the side after playing the full 90 minutes against Chelsea. Sanne Troelsgaard got Reading's only goal of the game and could remain in the frame today.

Brooke Hendrix was also brought into the side but could be dropped out after being substituted at halftime last week.

Brighton and Hove Albion

It was a much-changed side from Amy Merricks in Brighton's 2-0 victory against Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Whilst many players impressed, Merricks could call upon the services of Elisabeth Terland who scored against Man City last time out in the WSL.

Poppy Pattinson and Danielle Carter both got on the scoresheet in Birmingham and could remain in the squad today.

Predicted Lineups

Reading

Moloney; Kith, Mukandi, Evans, Bryson, Woodham; Moore, Eikeland, Rowe; Wellings, Troelsgaard. (3-4-1-2)

Brighton and Hove Albion

Walsh; Pattinson, Bergsvand, Morse, Kullberg; Olme, Connolly; Robinson, Lee, Sarri; Terland. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Reading - Sanne Troelsgaard

If Reading is to claim a vital three points against Brighton this afternoon, Troelsgaard could be important in doing that if the Danish international starts at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

She got Reading's only goal last time out against Chelsea in the FA Cup and could be in line for a start today after her performance.

With three goals to her name in the WSL this campaign, she could play a vital role in the outcome of today's clash.

Troelsgaard in action for Denmark (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion - Poppy Pattinson

A big factor in determining the result of today's game is who is tighter at the back.

But with Poppy Pattinson, Brighton has a full-back who can do both defensive and attacking duties.

Having got on the scoresheet at St Andrew's whilst claiming a clean sheet at the back, she could play a big role in today's game.

Pattinson in action in Brighton's FA Cup victory over Birmingham City last time out (Photo by Cameron Smith - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Reading's Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 14:00 BST today, Sunday, March 26.

How can I watch?

The match is available to watch for free on the FA Player.