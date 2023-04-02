Gareth Taylor 'really disappointed' after defeat at Arsenal

Gareth Taylor, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on April 02, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor couldn't help but share his disappointment as his side lost 2-1 at fellow title-chasers Arsenal.

They took a first half lead when Khadija Shaw leapt highest to produce a superb header from a Chloe Kelly cross.

The Manchester side looked to be in total control of the match up until the hour-mark, but goals from Frida Maanum and Katie McCabe took the points away from City.

It's a big blow in terms of the title race for Taylor, who has now seen Arsenal leapfrog them in the Women's Super League table.

The 50-year-old shared his thoughts on what went wrong for his side, and he also heaped praise on Japanese midfielder Yui Hasegawa.

On Manchester City's performance

During the opening 45 minutes, Arsenal really struggled to deal with the quality of Manchester City and they were perhaps lucky to go in at the break only 1-0 down.

Taylor was delighted with the first half display, but admits it went wrong in the last half-hour.

"Yeah, I thought the first half was some of the best stuff we've played. It felt like we probably weren't as good as what we were in the first half.

"We got to 60 minutes and then we just made a couple of errors, and then the game runs away from you.

"I feel really disappointed. Disappointed for the players. The players are frustrated because we've given the game away there."

On the title race

A win for City would have put them level on points with leaders Manchester United at the top of the table.

But they have now dropped to third position and it could get worse for them, as they could end the weekend as low as fourth.

After last Sunday's morale-boosting 2-0 win over Chelsea, some were tipping Taylor's side to go all the way.

But the Manchester City manager still feels that they are in with a chance, despite now being three points behind United with a considerably worse goal difference.

"Yeah, nothing changes. There's still obviously important games to play. Five games left for us. Teams still to play each other. I'm sure there will be a few more twists and turns, but nothing changes in our mindset.

"We're still going for it. We need to win the next game and the one after that and all the remaining ones."

But Taylor does admit that the mindset was the same going into the Sunday's game.

"That's what we come to do today and I think we showed some good stuff in the first half, some real top football and like I say, the chances we had were good as well."

On the fixture schedule

Manchester City don't have a match until they play West Ham in three weeks time.

Taylor, though, would rather play games more often because it's what the players prefer to do.

"Everyone keeps talking about that, sometimes you hear a coach saying 'it's great, we have a game in the next three days' and then when you get a bad result, they say 'we've had three games in a week'.

"I just think, me personally, I prefer playing every three or four days.

"It's great, I don't think it should be used as an excuse and that's when you see the best of players. Players prefer to plan than train. I don't see it being a big issue."

On Yui Hasegawa's performance

The 25-year-old was excellent for the visitors and she impressed in particular in the first half, when Manchester City were on top.

She joined the club in September 2022 and has been a revelation in English football.

The City manager agreed that Hasegawa was a stand-out performer for his side against Arsenal.

"I thought Yui was top class. I think she’s been top class in the big moments in the big games. She’s there and she’s performing at such a high-level. I thought she was class again today, I really really do.

Taylor added that he's delighted that the former West Ham player, is now a part of his team.

"Controlling the midfield, with and without the ball. Yeah, she’s been a huge player for us and we’re really happy to have her."