Opinion: Arsenal are great, but their women might just be greater

The reality of just how good this Arsenal team is will hit me when I have to cover anyone but them. These were my full-time thoughts following a breathtaking 90 minutes that saw Arsenal women make it to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Heading into a critical week, The Gunners trailed narrowly to a strong Bayern Munich team 1-0 after the first leg, having been made to rue their missed chances by a Lea Schuller opener.

Doubt against a team that had reached the quarter-finals in six of their last seven attempts loomed less large after a riotous 5-1 away victory against North London rivals Tottenham produced a performance that the manager crowned "perfect preparation" for the second leg.

And on Tuesday night, by the 26th minute, the aplomb they could be in the final four was legitimised when quickfire goals from Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius completed Jonas Eidevall's turnaround job with time to spare.

From there on in, during the early state of play, it is disputable whether it was the best performance in women's football the country had seen.

It's certainly a bold statement to place such praise on a capital city that boasts the Lionesses. But it was also a rare occasion that, while the crowd rose to every header, chance, tackle, and goal - so did the press box.

Those watching on from behind the replay screens, myself included, knew they were watching a team hightailing into their top gear. Keyboard sounds were replaced with pantomime susurration, while general chatter was saturated by a glamorous style of football that demanded undivided attention.

By the time the halftime whistle had blown, it was hard to imagine the Bayern Munich team that travelled to London was the same outfit that had won each of their last 14 games and a side that had only conceded four times in a league they were leading.

However, it wasn't a sterile performance from their visitors that handed The Gunners an easy route to the final four. Instead, this was an Arsenal team that has endured shared experiences together to overcome season-defining setbacks to not only put a four-year trophyless hoodoo to an abrupt end but then go on and build upon it to mount a late treble chase.

The first half was breathtaking. It was high-level football that any fan would dream about watching. But even more impressive was their thwarting tactics after the break that secured victory, leaving Georgia Stanway and her usually-scintillating teammates clutching at zero clear-cut opportunities throughout ninety minutes.

Arsenal as a club has seen significant progress since Mikel Arteta joined the club as men's first-team manager in December 2019, and Jonas Eidevall followed him through the door 18 months later.

The two have gone on to lead their squads to dizzying heights this season. But what makes the women stand out is their success in the face of adversity - through the lows of key injuries - to become a team that is starting to believe anything is possible - at home or abroad.

Season's struggles & treble chances

Down but never out - this statement projects tangible for The Gunners this season. It wasn't that long ago that people were ruling them out of silverware for a fifth successive season.

An injury crisis over the winter period saw starting centre-backs Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza ruled out during the busy fixture congestion - while Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema left Arsenal struggling in attack as the duo were forced to the treatment room for the season.

The setback left WSL rivals questioning Eidevall's title chances. Now, with just seven more games left, they are back with a chance of lifting two more trophies this season after having already hoisted the Conti Cup against Chelsea earlier in the month at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal will face a visit from second-placed Manchester City on Sunday as they look to extend their domestic winning run to fifth, whilst the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round is their only defeat on home soil in 12 games.

The run leaves them seven points off the summit of the Women's Super League with two games in hand - but it still feels preposterous that this could be the case. For every struggle, EIdevall has found a solution.

Attacking improvements

The attacking players that not so long ago started with a dark cloud hanging over them in fear they weren't as good as Miedema and Mead now purr with confidence.

Caitlin Foord has been The Gunners' main creative force in recent weeks, proving to be a menace for any defence. This is especially the case for Tottenham as the Australian became the North London Derby's top goalscorer when she buried her seventh and eighth on Sunday.

Furthermore, while it has taken time for Victoria Pelova to settle at her new club, the January acquisition has wriggled her way into being one of the first names on the teamsheet against Spurs and Bayern Munich.

She has been a delightful watch from the sidelines as her otherworldly talent to beat defenders to the ball and dribble past them with relative ease has often been the key to unlocking the shackles of Arsenal's untapped potential. Coming from Ajax with a high ceiling, she has proven her worth early on. Her six goal involvements in eight Eredivisie games are now starting to encroach into the WSL.

The two wingers on either flank have been instrumental in their tidiness on the ball to weave through defensive gaps, and their pressing from the front has benefitted players around them to ensure Arsenal have maintained a tight grip on each match.

Frida Maanum was supporting the aforementioned attackers as the first line of engagement to the Bayern defence as well, and her long-distance shooting practice has been a feature in Arsenal's last two games, which has made for a refreshing change to the way The Gunners can score goals.

No longer are they confined to one route to goal - they now have a formula for every game. The flexibility and variety has given rise to Arsenal as a real title contender in Europe and England.

Leah Williamson and Kim Little

Another positive from Tuesday night is the way Leah Williamson adapted into Kim Little's role after the latter was substituted following an injury.

Little has been vital for Arsenal's tempo-setting midfield. She is the crux of press resistance; the perfect balancing act between defence and attack.

But her early withdrawal didn't punctuate the journey that Eidevall took us on to The Gunners' greatest night at the Emirates stadium. Williamson took the captain's armband and put in a shift that halted Stanway from having any influence on the direction of the result.

Even after the ninety minutes had been played, the Bayern players were still trying to figure out what role the Lioness captain played. She was masterful in defence, and even more so in attack.

The audacity to pirouette and backheel the ball to Maanum for the opener exemplified the birthday girl's ostentation. Though a central defender by trade, the 28-year-old, nowadays, has a part to play in all three steps of Eidevall's system.

In a week that everyone has been calling definitive for Arsenal, Leah Williamson has missed out on two Player of the Match awards by the bitterest of margins as she has led by example, defended from the back and front faultlessly, and provided two assists in the process.

Conclusion

While the whole purpose of this article was to highlight the brilliance of Arsenal's women's team, while also arguing they might just be greater than the men that currently cascade the top of the Premier League - the truth is, Arsenal is one club.

It's the way it should be. After the victory against Bayern Munich, Eidevall emphasised the respect he received from Mikel Arteta and Edu was unsurprising. He spoke about the green link between the men and women, and how making the Emirates Stadium their permanent home no longer feels like a distant objective.

Which team is greater also doesn't matter. Arsenal are on a journey back to the summit of English football together. Whilst the men aim for their first league trophy since Arsene Wenger was in charge, Eidevall's excellent women will continue their title race on Sunday against Manchester City.

The belief that they can achieve anything has sifted through the club at all levels since 2021, with defining moments, both positive and negative, plotting the path along the way.