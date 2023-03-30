West Ham vs Liverpool: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023.

West Ham take on eighth-placed Liverpool on Sunday, seeking to earn their first league win in six games.

Paul Konchesky's side enters this game off the back of a 4-0 loss to league leaders Manchester United, with the Hammers now six games without a win in the top league.

The Reds go into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby. Gabby George found Everton the opening goal with Katie Stengel equalising just before half-time.

The pair's last meeting was in the FA WSL Cup quarter-final in January, where an 87th-minute winner from Dagny Brynjarsdottir saw them progress into the semi-finals.

In comparison to this result, the pair's last league meeting in December saw Matt Beard's side take a 2-0 win courtesy of Ceri Holland and Katie Stengel goals.

West Ham will be looking for an opening goal, as the seven league games where they have conceded first, they have gone on to lose.

Matt Beard’s side are still awaiting their first away WSL win, however, they could gain the league double against West Ham if they find themselves a win.

With the Hammers in 7th and the Reds shortly behind at 8th, this mid-table clash has a lot lying on it and could see Liverpool overtake.

Team News

West Ham

West Ham will be without Jess Ziu and Amber Tysiak for Sunday.

Ziu has been out with an ACL injury since October but is making good process.

Tysiak is close to returning but isn't quite ready for the weekend's clash.

Abbey-Leigh Stringer hasn't appeared in the squad since early February and is therefore also a doubt for Sunday.

After missing out at Old Trafford, Lisa Evans could be recalled to the line-up this weekend.

Liverpool

Matt Beard explained that no one from the injury list will be available for the weekend. Mel Lawley, Natasha Dowie, Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey all remain out.

Lawley is progressing well and is back out on the pitch, hoping that she can return soon.

The gaffer explained that the Reds have a few friendlies coming up in the next few weeks where players can get everyone back fit while there are no games.

He also explained that they are working to build up Shanice van de Sanden's fitness following her impressive impact against Everton, with her featuring again on the weekend.

Likely Line-ups

West Ham

Arnold; Smith, Cissoko, Fisk, Shimizu, Asseyi, Brynjarsdottir, Parker, Snerle, Thestrup, Hayashi.

Liverpool

Laws; Campbell, Bonner, Robe, Hinds, Nagano, Holland, Koivisto, Kearns, Daniels, Stengel.

Key Players

Viviane Asseyi - West Ham

Viviane Asseyi during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham and Aston Villa on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The French forward has been shortlisted for the WSL Player of the Month following an outstanding season.

Asseyi is sat at seventh in the WSL top scorers table, with six goals in 16 games.

Finding her form particularly recently in the season, the forward is certainly one for the Reds to look out for.

Katie Stengel - Liverpool

Katie Stengel during the FA Women's Super League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Jan Kruger - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Katie Stengel plays as a forward for the Reds and sits fourth in the WSL top scorers table.

The American is no stranger to a goal against the Hammers, scoring a goal in their 2-0 win in December.

Stengel scored in Liverpool's last game against Everton and is certainly in the correct form to find the back of the net this weekend.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Chigwell Construction Stadium, home of Dagenham & Redbridge.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 17:00, Sunday 2 April.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on the FA Player.