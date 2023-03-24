Manchester City vs Chelsea: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

Top of the table, Chelsea, look set to take home the three points against Man City as the West London side travel to Manchester this Sunday.

Their last meeting in October, when the current champions welcomed the Sky Blues to Kingsmeadow, saw Chelsea win by 2. As it stands, Chelsea occupy the top of the league table as they sit 2 points ahead of Manchester United. Man City, with 35 points, will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Women's Cup last weekend.

Emma Hayes' side are seeing a quick turnaround from their win in Lyon. The one goal of Wednesday night from Guro Reiten made all the difference, putting them ahead going into the second leg of the Quarter Finals of the Champions League.

The Chelsea manager feels their previous win will 'give the team a lot of confidence' after they went home with both a clean sheet and a win.

Chelsea against Manchester City in September 2022. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Team News

Erin Cuthbert made a return to the team on Wednesday following an injury earlier in the month. Pernille Harder and Katerina Svitkova are both absent from the team still due to injury.

Emma Hayes provided an update on Millie Bright after she was, worryingly, substituted off early on in the match against Lyon.

"It's [the injury] not too bad, which is good news. I haven't sat down with the doctor yet but she's walking around the building just fine today so no major crisis."

Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy made a comeback last Sunday, with both players making bench after taking time off to recover from injuries. Neither were used as substitutes during the game, though it is possible they will make a return on Sunday against Chelsea.

Sunday's match against Aston Villa also saw Esme Morgan return to the starting line-up since recovering from an Achilles injury.

The gaffer confirmed who is out for the game on Sunday:

"Nothing's changed. Everyone has come through training well. Outside of Khiara [Keating], everyone is fit and available."

Manager of Manchester City, Gareth Taylor, against Aston Villa. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Likely Line-Ups.

Chelsea

Berger; Charles, Buchanan, Eriksson, Carter, Ingle, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Reiten, Kerr, James.

Man City

Roebuck; Casparij, Aleixandri, Morgan, Greenwood, Ouahabi, Hasegawa, Coombs, Kelly, Hemp, Shaw.

Key Players

Chelsea - Sam Kerr

Top goalscorer, Sam Kerr, is a player to watch out for at Chelsea.

The forward has been at the top of her game as she has netted 22 across all competitions, with 7 of those coming from the WSL.

The 29 year-old has even previously been classed as 'the best in business' by manager, Emma Hayes. Not only has she praised her performances but also her mentality and attitude.

"She comes in and does everything necessary and possible and lifts the spirit in the building."

Manchester City - Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw

Manager, Gareth Taylor, speaks highly of the Jamaican striker and the difference she has made for the team:

"She's got that real consistency now of scoring in important moments," he praised, before going on to talk about the goals she has been scoring and how she has been handling it.

"She's not just scoring singles now, but getting braces and trebles. It is pretty remarkable and she is a very humble player to work with, Bunny - a good character who has improved so much in her game this season and improved the players around her."

The 26 year-old signed for the Manchester side in 2021 and has had an outstanding season, becoming a massive threat.

Khadija Shaw during FA Cup clash against Bristol City. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The WSL tie will be played at the Academy Stadium.

When will the match be played?

The match will kick off at 12:40 pm on Sunday 26th March 2023.

How can you watch the match?

The match will be available to watch in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.